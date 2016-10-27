Intrinsic4D Announces Business Update and Option Grant

(firmenpresse) - BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Intrinsic4D Inc. ("Intrinsic4D") (TSX VENTURE: IFD) announced today that its Authentic4D () Medical-Legal platform has more than doubled its base of property and casualty insurance clients over the last six months. "We continue to receive positive market validation for our ground-breaking service. For the first time carriers can affordably determine the legitimacy of a casualty claim within days and utilize 3D technology to accelerate to resolution of over-stated injury claims. We are excited about the progress of our business and look forward to building upon the current foundation of leading P&C carrier clients," said Jorey Chernett, CEO of Intrinsic4D.

The board of directors has also approved the grant of 800,000 stock options to directors of Intrinsic4D, at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, and expiring on October 27, 2026. The options and underlying common shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance of the option.

About Intrinsic4D Inc.

Intrinsic4D through its Authentic brand, is the developer of the patented and FDA-cleared transformative software-as-a-service medical platform servicing the medical-legal industry and through its Stenosis Severity Mapping (SSM) Cardio solution aims to reduce the $13 billion of unnecessary cardiac catheterizations performed annually.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Intrinsic4D's future outlook and anticipated events or results. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements and prospects or opportunities for Intrinsic4D are forward looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management of Intrinsic4D believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Intrinsic4D's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Intrinsic4D undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Jorey Chernett

Chief Executive Officer

(248) 469-8809

