First Quantum Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- (In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) today announced comparative earnings(1) of $37 million ($0.05 per share) and cash flows from continuing operating activities(1) of $263 million ($0.38 per share(1)) for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

THIRD QUARTER 2016 HIGHLIGHTS(1)

CEO'S COMMENTS

"We are pleased with the results of the quarter. Generally excellent operational performance, augmented by our sales hedging programs, continues to deliver solid results. Hence, the Company's strong financial position is being maintained. Meanwhile, we are making progress with the project financing for Cobre Panama," commented Philip Pascall, Chairman and CEO.

"With this financial background, we are making great progress with the development of the Cobre Panama project. Its additional copper production capacity will be valuable and timely. Being able to develop Cobre Panama now, is consistent with First Quantum's long-held strategy to add capacity during periods of low metal prices, and thus to benefit fully when metal markets improve."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday October 28, 2016.

The conference call replay will be available from noon (EDT) until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 4, 2016.

COMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The complete unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 are available at and should be read in conjunction with this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall, President

12g3-2b-82-4461

Listed in Standard and Poor's

For further information visit our website at .

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are principally included in the Development activities section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and are also disclosed in other sections of the document. The forward-looking statements include estimates, forecasts and statements as to the Company's expectations of production and sales volumes, commissioning and reaching commercial production at Sentinel and expected timing of completion of project development at Enterprise and Cobre Panama and are subject to the impact of ore grades on future production, the potential of production disruptions, capital expenditure and mine production costs, the outcome of mine permitting, the outcome of legal proceedings which involve the Company, information with respect to the future price of copper, gold, cobalt, nickel, zinc, pyrite, and sulphuric acid, estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, First Quantum's exploration and development program, estimated future expenses, exploration and development capital requirements, the Company's hedging policy, and goals and strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about continuing production at all operating facilities, the price of copper, gold, nickel, zinc, pyrite, cobalt and sulphuric acid, anticipated costs and expenditures and the ability to achieve the Company's goals. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to, future production volumes and costs, the temporary or permanent closure of uneconomic operations, costs for inputs such as oil, power and sulphur, political stability in Zambia, Peru, Mauritania, Finland, Spain, Turkey, Panama, Argentina and Australia, adverse weather conditions in Zambia, Finland, Spain, Turkey and Mauritania, labour disruptions, power supply, mechanical failures, water supply, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations, and the production of off-spec material.

See the Company's Annual Information Form for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond First Quantum's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:



North American contact:

Sharon Loung

Director, Investor Relations

(647) 346-3934

(604) 688-3818 (FAX)

Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577





United Kingdom contact:

Clive Newall

President

+44 140 327 3484

+44 140 327 3494 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.first-quantum.com



PressRelease by

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 503404

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease