IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Fiscal Q4 and Year-End Results for 2016

Fiscal Q4 and Year-End Highlights

Commentary and Corporate Update

"2016 was clearly a transition year for IBC and our financial performance reflects this, but we continue to make steady progress toward our goal of achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2017," said Major General Duncan Heinz (USMC, Ret.), IBC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are executing on our equipment upgrades and capacity expansion across both operating divisions, and we fully expect these structural improvements to improve yields, boost production capacity, lower costs, and help us convert on a higher percentage of sales opportunities. I look forward to seeing these efforts complete in 2017."

Specifically, the Company reported these advancements in its capital improvements program:

Engineered Materials Division:

Copper Alloys Division:

"Since completing our financing in May 2016, we also have strengthened our Board of Directors, undertaken new business development initiatives, expanded our plant management in Wilmington, MA, closed our Vancouver, BC corporate office, and sharpened our focus on product-focused marketing," General Heinz said.

The Company also announces that Anthony Dutton has agreed to resign as a director and officer of the Company, effective October 31, 2016. The Company thanks him for his contribution to the development of the Company.

Highlights of Financial Results by Operating Division

Engineered Materials

Engineered Materials division sales increased 65% in fiscal year 2016 over 2015, and fiscal Q4 2016 sales rose 33% over the prior year period. The Company anticipates higher Engineered Materials sales in 2017 based on the following:

Additionally, the Company is developing other sales opportunities for Beralcast components with BAE Systems (), as well as other defense and non-defense sector companies.

In 2016, the Engineered Materials division's gross profit margin was adversely affected by fixed costs being spread over a small sales volume. In the short term, material and supplies costs are the only significant variable expense. IBC expects that if Engineered Materials sales continue to increase, gross margin will improve as fixed costs are allocated to larger sales volumes. The Company also expects that planned capital expenditures will improve operating results over the course of fiscal 2017.

Copper Alloys

While Copper Alloys division sales declined 21% in fiscal 2016 over the prior year, fiscal Q4 2016 sales rose 11% as compared to the prior-year period.

The Copper Alloys division's gross profit has been adversely affected by a combination of declining sales and significant fixed operating costs. Average COMEX Copper values declined 23% in fiscal 2016 compared to fiscal 2015. If IBC's sales prices immediately followed this trend, sales would have declined by $2.9 million; instead, the Company was able to hold prices relatively steady as inventory turned and sales dropped by just over $1 million. A decline in production volume decreased sales by $998 in fiscal 2016 compared to 2015. Changes in by-product sales ($788 decline) and sales mix ($323 decrease) accounted for the remainder of the difference. The Company seeks to pass price changes (favorable or unfavorable) through to customers, but sharp declines in price adversely affect IBC's profitability due to holding losses on inventory. The increase in Copper Alloys expenses is primarily due to a bad debt recovery booked in the prior year and reduced salary allocations to Engineered Materials.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

