Empire Life announces dividend

(firmenpresse) - KINGSTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) has declared a cash dividend on the Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1, being $0.359375 per share to be paid on January 17, 2017 to shareholders of record December 16, 2016.

Empire Life advises that this dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2016 Empire Life had total assets under management of $15.9 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter (at)EmpireLife or visit for more information.

Contacts:
Laurie Swinton
Director, Communication Services
613 548-1890, ext. 3374



