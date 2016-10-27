Just Energy to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Just Energy Group, Inc. (TSX: JE) (NYSE: JE), an energy management solutions provider specializing in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy, announced today that it will release operating results for second quarter fiscal 2017 on November 9th, 2016. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 10:00 a.m. eastern standard time on November 10th, 2016 followed by a question and answer period. Rebecca MacDonald, Executive Chair, President & Co-Chief Executive Officers James Lewis and Deborah Merril, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick McCullough will participate on the call.

Just Energy Conference Call and Webcast

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-888-465-5079 and entering pass code 9284222#. The call will also be webcast live over the internet at the following link:

An audio tape rebroadcast will be available starting at 12:30 p.m. EST November 10th 2016 until December 10th, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. EST. To access the rebroadcast please dial 1-888-843-7419 and enter the participant code 9284222#.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (TSX: JE) (NYSE: JE) is an energy management solutions provider specializing in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. With offices located across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Just Energy serves close to two million residential and commercial customers. The company offers a wide range of energy products and home energy management services including long-term fixed-price, variable price, and flat bill programs, smart thermostats, and residential solar panel installations. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Commerce Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Tara Energy and TerraPass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more.

Patrick McCullough

Chief Financial Officer

Just Energy

Michael Cummings

Investor Relations

Alpha IR

