Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Acquires Bama Air's FBO in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

(firmenpresse) - CHARLESTON, SC and TUSCALOOSA, AL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services ("Hawthorne") today announced the acquisition of Bama Air, a Tuscaloosa, Ala. FBO at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport (KTCL). Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, headquartered in Charleston, SC, is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932.

The operation has more than 75,000 square feet of hangar space and a 5,000 square foot passenger terminal. It features a spacious lobby complete with a fireplace, wall mounted widescreen TV, Wireless Internet access, meeting room facilities and flight planning.

"We are continuing to expand our FBO network and Hawthorne Tuscaloosa broadens our U.S. geographic footprint," said Bryon Burbage, President and CEO of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. "This location is a full service FBO with a wide range of amenities including aircraft management and aircraft maintenance along with warm hospitality you'd expect from any of the five Hawthorne FBOs nationwide. We are very pleased to be a part of the Tuscaloosa community and look forward to a long and productive relationship with the airport and the city."

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") and Hawthorne Corporation formed Hawthorne in 2010 to pursue an FBO acquisition strategy. NPC provides the company with strategic advice. Hawthorne Tuscaloosa further expands the Hawthorne network that includes FBOs at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU).

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU) and private jet maintenance operations at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, AL (KTCL). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

About NexPhase Capital Partners

NexPhase Capital ("NPC"), formed by former principals of Moelis Capital Partners ("MCP"), is a New York-based private equity firm that targets equity investments in leading middle market, growth-oriented companies. The members of the NPC team have extensive, industry-diverse investing experience and a history of working closely with management teams and boards to drive value creation. As part of any investment it makes, NPC provides management teams, at their discretion, access to a range of resources, known as the NPC toolkit. The toolkit provides management teams support in key functional areas such as strategy, organic growth, operations, people and add-on acquisitions.

For more media information, contact:



Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications



516-643-1642

PressRelease by

Hawthorne Global Aviation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/27/2016 - 21:20

Language: English

News-ID 503411

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hawthorne Global Aviation

Stadt: CHARLESTON, SC and TUSCALOOSA, AL





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease