       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Excalibur Clarifies Streaming Pipeline Cash Flow

ID: 503428
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Excalibur Resources Ltd. ("Excalibur" or the "Company") (CSE: XBR)(CSE: XBR.CN)(OTC PINK: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CN) announces in connection with a review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's technical disclosure under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") the retraction of the reference to projected cash flow referred to in the July 15, 2016 press release announcing the acquisition of an active streaming deal pipeline, as technical reports supporting same would be required.

Excalibur Resources Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams and similar production based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Excalibur Resources Ltd.
Tim Gallagher
Chairman & CEO
416-925-0090

or



More information:
http://www.excaliburresources.ca



Keywords (optional):

excalibur-resources-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/27/2016 - 23:07
Language: English
News-ID 503428
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Excalibur Resources Ltd.
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 16

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.139
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 156


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z