Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Company Introduces Wire and Cable

With the struggling and innovating, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co.,Ltd. eventually made brilliant achievements in cable industries.

(firmenpresse) - With the struggling and innovating, Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co.,Ltd. eventually made brilliant achievements in cable industries. By the end of 2014, the company continues to expand to a new level which allow the company to recruit more professional talents. The company is aimed to offers more carrier to made the world bright and connecting. The cable wire, and any electric wire from Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co.,Ltd. are all with amazing features and performance that will made choosing Asian Company a satisfied experience for everyone.



The Asian organization is currently lunch a series of project that ever done and most of cooperation are familiar to us in the normal life, for example, the Guangzhou Contan Tower. They guaranteed their cable wire solution is custom to the specific project and the fact is also true.



The new power cable is a kind of PVC Insulated cable , thats allowable long-term working temperature for cable conductor does not exceed 90 and short circuit temperature must not exceed 160 . This power cable can be reasonable to use commonly because the price is relatively low and widely used in many fields. The power cable offers business chance also favor banquets and usage experience for everybody. This item is giving clients a totally fresh out of the closed approach for connecting and exploring the world.



This company is focused on giving the best items and solution that best suit the necessities and desires of their objective customers and certain project. As indicated by the organization, they make utilization of the most recent innovation to cable wire R&D that will help clients reach more quality cable wire while choosing them. The company is also proud to say that their cable wire has reach more categories by according to usage area. Thats home cable, power cable, control cable, communication cable and connection cable. Those items are intended to help clients can get all inquires with time-saving and professional serving from here. They are presently welcoming everybody to visit their official website and take in more about their items.





To know more about Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co.,Ltd., please do not hesitate to visit their official website: http://www.asiawirecable.com



Media Contact:

Company Name: Asian Electric Appliances & Cables Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Grace

Address: A-2 Building, Block A, Hegui Industrial Park, Lishui Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City, Guangdong, P. R. China

E-mail: info(at)asiawirecable.com

Website: http://www.asiawirecable.com





More information:

http://www.asiawirecable.com



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 06:29

Language: English

News-ID 503433

Character count: 2855

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease