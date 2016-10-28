Ahlstrom January-September 2016 interim report: All-time high quarterly operating profit combined with solid sales growth

Ahlstrom January-September 2016 interim report



All-time high quarterly operating profit combined with solid sales growth



July-September 2016 compared with July-September 2015



* Net sales EUR 273.2 million (EUR 266.9 million).At constant currency rates,

growth was 3.7%.

* Adjusted EBITDA EUR 39.5 million (EUR 25.5 million), representing 14.4%

(9.5%) of net sales

* Operating profit EUR 28.9 million (EUR 9.9 million)

* Adjusted operating profit EUR 26.7 million (EUR 11.2 million), representing

9.8% (4.2%) of net sales, and the 12th consecutive quarter of year-on-year

improvement

* Profit before taxes EUR 25.1 million (EUR 8.5 million. The comparison figure

includes a capital gain of EUR 3.2 million from share sales.)

* Earnings per share EUR 0.35 (EUR 0.06)

* Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 35.6 million (EUR 24.2 million)





January-September 2016 compared with January-September 2015



* Net sales EUR 819.8 million (EUR 819.8 million).At constant currency rates,

growth was 1.9%.

* Adjusted EBITDA EUR 104.5 million (EUR 83.2 million), representing 12.8%

(10.1%) of net sales

* Operating profit EUR 62.9 million (EUR 38.2 million)

* Adjusted operating profit EUR 66.2 million (EUR 39.9 million), representing

8.1% (4.9%) of net sales

* Profit before taxes EUR 51.4 million (EUR 43.2 million. The comparison

figure includes a capital gain of EUR 20.3 million from share sales.)

* Earnings per share EUR 0.61 (EUR 0.52)

* Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 98.9 million (EUR 36.7 million)







Marco Levi, President & CEO



"July-September 2016 was an excellent quarter for us, with very strong

performance from our organization. We achieved 3.7% sales growth at constant

currency rates and profitability reached yet another record in the current

structure of the company. This was also the 12(th) consecutive improvement in

quarterly operating profit. Our hard work towards enhancing operational

efficiency and achieving a more competitive cost structure is clearly paying off

and we continued to benefit from lower variable costs during the quarter.



I am pleased that we have been able to grow our net sales for the past two

quarters on a comparable basis. This is particularly true for glassfiber,

wallcover, filtration, and tape products, as well as single-serve coffee

materials, where we achieved a breakthrough in the North American market during

the reporting period. All of our business units reported higher operating

profits and most of them increased net sales. We have also announced a EUR 23

million investment into our engine and industrial filtration portfolio to show

our commitment to growth and the further development of the company.



We will continue to execute our strategic agenda at full speed. The benefits are

clearly visible when looking at higher margins through commercial excellence,

our lean operating model, the increased capacity utilization at our recent

investments and capitalizing on new growth opportunities. As a result, we have

further accelerated our progress towards reaching our financial target of above

8% adjusted operating margin by 2018. Also, we are already well below our

gearing target thanks to the very strong cash flow generation this year."



Outlook for 2016



Ahlstrom reiterates the outlook published on September 13, 2016. The company

expects net sales in 2016 to be in the range of EUR 1,060-1,100 million. The

adjusted operating profit is expected to be 6.5%-7.5% of net sales.



The adjusted operating profit excludes restructuring costs, impairment charges

and capital gains or losses.



Key figures



EUR million Q3/2016 Q3/2015 Change, % Q1-Q3/2016 Q1-Q3/2015 Change, %

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales 273.2 266.9 2.4 819.8 819.8 0.0



EBITDA 41.6 24.2 71.9 101.2 81.6 24.0



% of net sales 15.2 9.1 12.3 10.0



Adjustment items

included in EBITDA 2.2 -1.2 -3.4 -1.6



Adjusted EBITDA 39.5 25.5 55.0 104.5 83.2 25.6



% of net sales 14.4 9.5 12.8 10.1



Operating profit 28.9 9.9 192.8 62.9 38.2 64.4



% of net sales 10.6 3.7 7.7 4.7



Adjustment items

included in operating

profit 2.2 -1.3 -3.4 -1.7



Adjusted operating

profit 26.7 11.2 139.3 66.2 39.9 65.9



% of net sales 9.8 4.2 8.1 4.9



Profit before taxes 25.1 8.5 194.0 51.4 43.2 19.2



Profit for the period 17.9 4.1 33.5 28.8 16.3



Earnings per share 0.35 0.06 0.61 0.52



Return on capital

employed, % 23.4 6.7 16.3 8.6



Net cash flow from

operative activities 35.6 24.2 47.0 98.9 36.7 169.5



Capital expenditure 6.0 5.5 9.0 18.0 13.6 31.8



Interest-bearing net

liabilities 130.5 203.7 -36.0 130.5 203.7 -36.0



Gearing ratio, % 42.4 64.2 42.4 64.2



Equity ratio, % 38.1 34.8 38.1 34.8



Number of personnel,

at the end of the

period 3,277 3,367 -2.7 3,277 3,367 -2.7

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ahlstrom has adopted the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)

guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures, which became effective on July

3, 2016. The company uses alternative performance measures to reflect the

underlying business performance and to improve comparability. These alternative

performance measures should, however, not be considered as a substitute for

measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Ahlstrom has used revised terminology since the beginning of 2016. In

accordance, the previously used terms "Operating profit excluding non-recurring

items" has been replaced by "Adjusted operating profit" and "EBITDA excluding

non-recurring items" by "Adjusted EBITDA".



Adjusted items affecting comparability and alternative performance measures used

by Ahlstrom are defined:



Adjustment items: restructuring costs, impairment charges, capital gains or

losses

EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortizations + impairments

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - Adjustment items

Adjusted operating profit = Operating profit - Adjustment items



Redefined strategy and long-term financial targets



Ahlstrom's redefined strategy and new long-term financial targets extending to

the year 2018 were announced in January 2016. Global trends faced by our

customers steer our product offering and provide us with a wealth of

opportunities. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by

providing the best-performing sustainable fiber-based materials.



As part of the implementation, the company's business structure was simplified

and reorganized into two business areas: Filtration & Performance and

Specialties. The aim of this change is to increase market and customer focus.

Both business areas have business unit-specific strategies and operating models.

This enables Ahlstrom to provide customer-driven product development and

tailored customer service, cost efficiency, better allocation of resources, and

specific go-to-market approaches.



The roadmap for execution outlines the change in strategy and is focused on

commercial excellence, a new lean operating model, organic growth via higher

asset turnover and growth via new platforms.



Long-term financial targets over the economic cycle:

* Operating profit margin: adjusted operating profit margin to be above 8% by

2018

* Gearing: gearing to be maintained below 100%

* Dividend policy: we aim for a stable dividend, increasing over time, based

on the annual net income performance



The adjusted operating profit margin excludes restructuring costs, impairment

charges, capital gains or losses, and discontinued operations.

Outlook in 2016



Ahlstrom reiterates the outlook published on September 13, 2016. The company

expects net sales in 2016 to be in the range of EUR 1,060-1,100 million. The

adjusted operating profit is expected to be 6.5%-7.5% of net sales.



The adjusted operating profit excludes restructuring costs, impairment charges

and capital gains or losses.



Short-term risks



The global economic outlook remains uncertain. The European markets continue to

suffer from slower growth, and Britain's decision to leave the European Union

has increased uncertainty. In addition, the recent slowdown in China has raised

concerns, although the expected shift in the country's economic structure

towards more consumer consumption and less investment can also provide

opportunities.



Slower-than-anticipated economic growth poses risks for Ahlstrom's financial

performance. It may lead to lower sales volumes and force the company to

initiate market-related shutdowns at plants, which could affect profitability.

Tougher competition through competitors' increased production capacity,

aggressive pricing as well as adoption of new technologies may also affect

profitability. Shifts in the pattern of demand for the company's products may

strain the flexibility of its asset base and leave some assets underutilized,

while others may become over-loaded.



Further swings in currency exchange rates may lead to fluctuations in net sales

and profitability. Ahlstrom's main raw materials are wood pulp, synthetic

fibers, and chemicals. The prices of these key raw materials are volatile, and

any increases may affect the company's profitability depending on its ability to

mitigate the risk.



In some of the Group companies income tax returns are under examination in tax

audits or have been already disputed by the tax authorities. The main items

under discussion or already disputed relate to transfer pricing and

restructuring issues. Based on an evaluation of the current state of these

processes, no significant tax provisions have been booked, because it is not

possible to make a reliable estimate of the outcome of the processes.



The general risks facing Ahlstrom's business operations are described in greater

detail on the company website at www.ahlstrom.com and in the report by the Board

of Directors in the company's Annual Report for 2015. The risk management

process is also described in the Corporate Governance Statement, also available

on the company's website.



This report contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the present

views of the company's management. The statements contain uncertainties and

risks and are thus subject to changes in the general economic situation and in

the company's business.



Disclosure procedure



Ahlstrom publishes its January-September 2016 interim report enclosed to this

stock exchange release. The report is attached to this release in pdf format and

is also available on the company's web site at www.ahlstrom.com.



Additional information



Marco Levi, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 888 4700

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 888 4768

Juho Erkheikki, Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager, tel.

+358 (0)10 888 4731



Ahlstrom's President & CEO Marco Levi and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the

report at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, October 28 at

11:00 a.m. Finnish time. The event will take place at Ahlstrom's head office,

Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, second floor, meeting room Antti.



The combined webcast and teleconference will be held in English and can be

viewed at the following address:

http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/ahlstrom/ahlstrom_2016_1028_q3



Conference call details:



In Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404

In Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942

In the U.K. +44 (0)20 3043 2024



To participate via telephone, please dial in a few minutes before the conference

begins. A list of phone numbers for other countries is available at

www.ahlstrom.com/Investors. The confirmation code is 7688290.



An on-demand webcast of the conference will be available on Ahlstrom's website

for twelve months after the call.



The presentation material will be available at

www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/Reports-and-presentations/2016/ after the report

has been published.



Ahlstrom in brief



Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the

best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in

everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve

customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.





January-September 2016:

http://hugin.info/132525/R/2052423/768158.pdf







