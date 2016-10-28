Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
October 28, 2016
Financial Highlights
* Sales NOK 6 billion in 3Q 2016 vs NOK 7.5 billion in 3Q 2015
* EBITDA NOK 477 million vs NOK 521 million a year earlier
* EBITDA margin 8% vs 7% a year earlier
* EBITDA margin ex. special items 7.9% vs 8.5% a year earlier
* EBIT NOK 286 million vs NOK 329 million a year earlier
* EBIT margin 4.8% vs 4.4% a year earlier
* EBIT margin ex. special items 4.7% vs 6.1% a year earlier
* Earnings per share NOK 0.37 vs NOK 0.75 a year earlier
* Order intake NOK 3.5 billion vs NOK 4 billion a year earlier
* Order backlog NOK 32 billion vs NOK 41 billion a year earlier
Aker Solutions continued to make good progress on major projects globally in the
third quarter of 2016, pushing forward on improvement efforts that supported
margins.
The company is ahead of schedule with its program to boost cost-efficiency by at
least 30 percent by the end of 2017. It now expects to achieve about half of
that improvement this year, up from a previous target of a quarter.
It is driving through a broader reorganization, establishing five delivery
centers that will replace the existing business area structure. The new set-up
will simplify how the company operates, enabling leaner workflows and greater
synergies. It is expected to facilitate a significant lift in the company's
standardization efforts and further speed up the global improvement program.
"We delivered another quarter of strong execution and operational improvements,
maintaining steady margins amid continued industrywide challenges," said Luis
Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "Our solid finances,
streamlining efforts and good customer relationships will benefit us now and
when the market recovers."
The company won NOK 3.5 billion in orders, including two maintenance and
modifications orders from Statoil at the Troll and Utgard fields offshore
Norway. Orders also included two five-year framework agreements for potential
future deliveries of subsea production systems and lifecycle services at BP-
operated oil and gas fields globally, as well as a two-year contract extension
to provide reliability and maintenance services at offshore facilities for
Brunei Shell Petroleum. Aker Solutions saw continued interest in its front end
engineering capabilities, winning 14 study awards for projects in Norway,
Australia and Asia Pacific.
The order backlog was NOK 32 billion at the end of the quarter, about 60 percent
of which was for projects outside Norway. Finances were robust, with a liquidity
buffer of NOK 7.3 billion at the end of the period.
Aker Solutions' revenue decreased to NOK 6 billion in the third quarter of 2016
from NOK 7.5 billion a year earlier amid a global slowdown in demand for oil
services and decline in order intake. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
were NOK 286 million in the quarter, compared with NOK 329 million in the year-
earlier period. The EBIT margin was 4.8 percent, improving from 4.4 percent a
year earlier.
The earnings were positively impacted by special items of NOK 7 million,
compared with a negative impact of NOK 121 million a year earlier. Excluding
special items, EBIT was NOK 280 million compared with NOK 450 million a year
earlier while the margin was 4.7 percent versus 6.1 percent.
Aker Solutions has two reporting segments: Subsea and Field Design. Subsea
revenue fell to NOK 3.5 billion in the quarter from NOK 4.5 billion a year
earlier. The EBIT margin narrowed to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent, impacted by
higher depreciation and lower demand for subsea services. Excluding special
items, the margin was 4.8 percent in the quarter.
Revenue in Field Design, which consists of MMO and Engineering, decreased to NOK
2.5 billion in the quarter from NOK 3 billion a year earlier. The decline was
driven by MMO, where some major projects neared completion and volumes were
small from start-up projects. The EBIT margin widened to 5.1 percent in the
quarter from 4.6 percent a year earlier, helped by strong execution on several
key projects. Excluding special items, the margin was 6.3 percent in the
quarter.
Outlook
The outlook for oil services remains challenging and projects are being
postponed across the industry. There are some signs of a recovery, primarily in
the brownfield segment, amid expectations that oil prices will stabilize at a
higher level in 2017. Industry cost cuts are having an effect, with break-even
costs coming down on projects, which may allow some major developments to be
sanctioned in the next 12 months. Aker Solutions' greatest growth potential is
outside of Norway, where the company has been expanding. Tendering activity is
healthy and totals about NOK 50 billion. The company continues to be vigilant
about its workforce capacity to ensure it fits market conditions.
Aker Solutions is well-placed in key growth regions of the global deepwater and
subsea markets to provide the capabilities and technology to tackle the
challenges of lowering costs and improving recovery rates.
In Subsea, Aker Solutions targets a move over time toward peer-group margins and
a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of 20-25 percent in the medium
term. The ROACE in the third quarter was 8 percent and 11.4 percent excluding
special items. Margins in Field Design are expected to gradually improve, with
the biggest movement in MMO. The company expects to at least maintain its market
share in all business areas.
ENDS
3Q 2016 Presentation:
http://hugin.info/163509/R/2052397/768148.pdf
3Q 2016 Report:
http://hugin.info/163509/R/2052397/768147.pdf
