Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2016

October 28, 2016



Financial Highlights



* Sales NOK 6 billion in 3Q 2016 vs NOK 7.5 billion in 3Q 2015

* EBITDA NOK 477 million vs NOK 521 million a year earlier

* EBITDA margin 8% vs 7% a year earlier

* EBITDA margin ex. special items 7.9% vs 8.5% a year earlier

* EBIT NOK 286 million vs NOK 329 million a year earlier

* EBIT margin 4.8% vs 4.4% a year earlier

* EBIT margin ex. special items 4.7% vs 6.1% a year earlier

* Earnings per share NOK 0.37 vs NOK 0.75 a year earlier

* Order intake NOK 3.5 billion vs NOK 4 billion a year earlier

* Order backlog NOK 32 billion vs NOK 41 billion a year earlier



Aker Solutions continued to make good progress on major projects globally in the

third quarter of 2016, pushing forward on improvement efforts that supported

margins.



The company is ahead of schedule with its program to boost cost-efficiency by at

least 30 percent by the end of 2017. It now expects to achieve about half of

that improvement this year, up from a previous target of a quarter.



It is driving through a broader reorganization, establishing five delivery

centers that will replace the existing business area structure. The new set-up

will simplify how the company operates, enabling leaner workflows and greater

synergies. It is expected to facilitate a significant lift in the company's

standardization efforts and further speed up the global improvement program.



"We delivered another quarter of strong execution and operational improvements,

maintaining steady margins amid continued industrywide challenges," said Luis

Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "Our solid finances,

streamlining efforts and good customer relationships will benefit us now and

when the market recovers."



The company won NOK 3.5 billion in orders, including two maintenance and



modifications orders from Statoil at the Troll and Utgard fields offshore

Norway. Orders also included two five-year framework agreements for potential

future deliveries of subsea production systems and lifecycle services at BP-

operated oil and gas fields globally, as well as a two-year contract extension

to provide reliability and maintenance services at offshore facilities for

Brunei Shell Petroleum. Aker Solutions saw continued interest in its front end

engineering capabilities, winning 14 study awards for projects in Norway,

Australia and Asia Pacific.



The order backlog was NOK 32 billion at the end of the quarter, about 60 percent

of which was for projects outside Norway. Finances were robust, with a liquidity

buffer of NOK 7.3 billion at the end of the period.



Aker Solutions' revenue decreased to NOK 6 billion in the third quarter of 2016

from NOK 7.5 billion a year earlier amid a global slowdown in demand for oil

services and decline in order intake. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

were NOK 286 million in the quarter, compared with NOK 329 million in the year-

earlier period. The EBIT margin was 4.8 percent, improving from 4.4 percent a

year earlier.



The earnings were positively impacted by special items of NOK 7 million,

compared with a negative impact of NOK 121 million a year earlier. Excluding

special items, EBIT was NOK 280 million compared with NOK 450 million a year

earlier while the margin was 4.7 percent versus 6.1 percent.



Aker Solutions has two reporting segments: Subsea and Field Design. Subsea

revenue fell to NOK 3.5 billion in the quarter from NOK 4.5 billion a year

earlier. The EBIT margin narrowed to 5.8 percent from 6.2 percent, impacted by

higher depreciation and lower demand for subsea services. Excluding special

items, the margin was 4.8 percent in the quarter.



Revenue in Field Design, which consists of MMO and Engineering, decreased to NOK

2.5 billion in the quarter from NOK 3 billion a year earlier. The decline was

driven by MMO, where some major projects neared completion and volumes were

small from start-up projects. The EBIT margin widened to 5.1 percent in the

quarter from 4.6 percent a year earlier, helped by strong execution on several

key projects. Excluding special items, the margin was 6.3 percent in the

quarter.



Outlook

The outlook for oil services remains challenging and projects are being

postponed across the industry. There are some signs of a recovery, primarily in

the brownfield segment, amid expectations that oil prices will stabilize at a

higher level in 2017. Industry cost cuts are having an effect, with break-even

costs coming down on projects, which may allow some major developments to be

sanctioned in the next 12 months. Aker Solutions' greatest growth potential is

outside of Norway, where the company has been expanding. Tendering activity is

healthy and totals about NOK 50 billion. The company continues to be vigilant

about its workforce capacity to ensure it fits market conditions.



Aker Solutions is well-placed in key growth regions of the global deepwater and

subsea markets to provide the capabilities and technology to tackle the

challenges of lowering costs and improving recovery rates.



In Subsea, Aker Solutions targets a move over time toward peer-group margins and

a return on average capital employed (ROACE) of 20-25 percent in the medium

term. The ROACE in the third quarter was 8 percent and 11.4 percent excluding

special items. Margins in Field Design are expected to gradually improve, with

the biggest movement in MMO. The company expects to at least maintain its market

share in all business areas.



ENDS



