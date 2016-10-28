(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PÖYRY PLC Company Announcement 28 October 2016 at 8.35 a.m. (EEST)
Pöyry PLC to change its financial reporting practice in 2017, updated financial
reporting schedule
Pöyry PLC will change its financial reporting practice as of 1 January 2017.
Pöyry PLC will publish half year and annual financial reports and will no longer
publish interim reports for the first three and nine months of the year. Pöyry
will publish its full year market outlook and financial forecast in the half
year financial report and financial statement release.
Pöyry PLC will publish its financial information in 2017 as follows:
Financial statement release 2016: Wednesday 8 February 2017
Financial statements 2016: Thursday 16 February 2017 at the latest
Half year financial report January - June 2017: Friday 4 August 2017
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 9 March 2017.
Pöyry's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.poyry.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.poyry.com
Date: 10/28/2016 - 07:35
Language: English
News-ID 503452
Character count: 2400
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pöyry Oyj
Stadt: Vantaa
Number of hits: 82
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.147
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|272
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.