APPOINTMENT OF A NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH AN INCREASED REPRESENTATION OF
COUNTRY/REGION MANAGERS
Patrick BERARD, CEO of Rexel, a global leader in the professional distribution
of products and services for the energy world, has decided to appoint a new
Executive Committee that will increase the representation of the Group's main
geographic regions and be strongly focused on operations.
He declared: "With the renewed Executive Committee, mainly composed of Heads of
key countries or regions, Rexel reinforces its focus on operational efficiency
and excellence in execution. This new organization will benefit our clients and
suppliers and leverage the Group's strengths to continue developing our leading
positions in the industry."
This new organization, effective as from November 1, is intended to enhance
efficiency in the implementation of the Group's strategy in order to accelerate
growth, improve profitability and enhance value creation.
The new Executive Committee, comprising 11 members, of which 6 are in charge of
key business units, will be headed by and report to Patrick BERARD and will also
include:
Group functions:
* Catherine GUILLOUARD, Group CFO and Deputy CEO
Catherine Guillouard has been Group CFO since May 2013 and was appointed Group
Deputy CEO in May 2014. She was already an Executive Committee member.
* Mathieu LARROUMET, Group Business Transformations
Mathieu Larroumet joined Rexel in January 2013 as MCI Director («Marchés
Chantiers Infrastructures») for Rexel France and Southern Europe and then
successively became Europe Business Transformation Director in July 2015 and
Strategy, Business Transformation & M&A Director for Europe in February 2016.
* Sébastien THIERRY, Secretary-General in charge of Legal Affairs, Compliance,
Holding corporate matters and Secretary of the Board
Sébastien Thierry has been VP, Group Legal Affairs since December 2014.
* Frank WALDMANN, Group Human Resources
Frank Waldmann joined Rexel in October 2014 as Human Resources Director for
Central and Eastern Europe and Germany and then became VP Human Resources for
Europe in May 2016.
Business Operations:
* Vincent DEMANGE, France General Manager
Vincent Demange joined Rexel in January 2016 as General Manager for Rexel
France.
* John HOGAN, UK General Manager
John Hogan joined Rexel in 2005. He has been CEO of Rexel UK since February
2013. Previously he was CEO of Newey & Eyre & Parker Merchanting.
* Joakim FORSMARK, Nordics General Manager
Joakim Forsmark joined Rexel in 2005 as General Manager of Selga and then became
General Manager for Sweden in 2009. In August 2016, he was appointed Nordics
General Manager.
* Brian McNALLY, CEO Rexel North America
Brian McNally joined Rexel in August 2014 as Executive VP and CEO of Rexel North
America. He was already an Executive Committee member.
* Jeff BAKER, President and CEO Platt Electric Supply & Rexel Commercial &
Industrial
Jeff Baker has been President and CEO of Platt Electric Supply, a company based
in the Pacific Northwest and California that was acquired by Rexel in 2012. His
responsibilities were extended earlier this year to also include Rexel
Commercial & Industrial across the US.
* Eric GAUTHIER, CEO Rexel Asia-Pacific
Eric Gauthier was appointed Senior VP Asia-Pacific in September 2016. He was
already an Executive Committee member.
ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, a global leader in the professional distribution of products and services
for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and
industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running
their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative
products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation
and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches
in 32 countries, with c. 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were ?13.5 billion
in 2015.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker
RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120,
CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also
part of the following SRI indices: DJSI Europe, FTSE4Good Europe & Global, EURO
STOXX Sustainability, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and ESI Excellence Europe.
Finally, Rexel is included on the Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register in
recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). For
more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com
CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Marc MAILLET +33 1 42 85 76 12 marc.maillet(at)rexel.com
Florence MEILHAC +33 1 42 85 57 61 florence.meilhac(at)rexel.com
PRESS
Pénélope LINAGE +33 1 42 85 76 28 penelope.linage(at)rexel.com
Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm(at)brunswickgroup.com
Date: 10/28/2016 - 07:31
