REXEL : APPOINTMENT OF A NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH AN INCREASED REPRESENTATION OF COUNTRY/REGION MANAGERS

Patrick BERARD, CEO of Rexel, a global leader in the professional distribution

of products and services for the energy world, has decided to appoint a new

Executive Committee that will increase the representation of the Group's main

geographic regions and be strongly focused on operations.



He declared: "With the renewed Executive Committee, mainly composed of Heads of

key countries or regions, Rexel reinforces its focus on operational efficiency

and excellence in execution. This new organization will benefit our clients and

suppliers and leverage the Group's strengths to continue developing our leading

positions in the industry."



This new organization, effective as from November 1, is intended to enhance

efficiency in the implementation of the Group's strategy in order to accelerate

growth, improve profitability and enhance value creation.



The new Executive Committee, comprising 11 members, of which 6 are in charge of

key business units, will be headed by and report to Patrick BERARD and will also

include:



Group functions:



* Catherine GUILLOUARD, Group CFO and Deputy CEO

Catherine Guillouard has been Group CFO since May 2013 and was appointed Group

Deputy CEO in May 2014. She was already an Executive Committee member.



* Mathieu LARROUMET, Group Business Transformations

Mathieu Larroumet joined Rexel in January 2013 as MCI Director («Marchés

Chantiers Infrastructures») for Rexel France and Southern Europe and then

successively became Europe Business Transformation Director in July 2015 and

Strategy, Business Transformation & M&A Director for Europe in February 2016.



* Sébastien THIERRY, Secretary-General in charge of Legal Affairs, Compliance,



Holding corporate matters and Secretary of the Board

Sébastien Thierry has been VP, Group Legal Affairs since December 2014.



* Frank WALDMANN, Group Human Resources

Frank Waldmann joined Rexel in October 2014 as Human Resources Director for

Central and Eastern Europe and Germany and then became VP Human Resources for

Europe in May 2016.



Business Operations:



* Vincent DEMANGE, France General Manager

Vincent Demange joined Rexel in January 2016 as General Manager for Rexel

France.



* John HOGAN, UK General Manager

John Hogan joined Rexel in 2005. He has been CEO of Rexel UK since February

2013. Previously he was CEO of Newey & Eyre & Parker Merchanting.











* Joakim FORSMARK, Nordics General Manager

Joakim Forsmark joined Rexel in 2005 as General Manager of Selga and then became

General Manager for Sweden in 2009. In August 2016, he was appointed Nordics

General Manager.







* Brian McNALLY, CEO Rexel North America

Brian McNally joined Rexel in August 2014 as Executive VP and CEO of Rexel North

America. He was already an Executive Committee member.



* Jeff BAKER, President and CEO Platt Electric Supply & Rexel Commercial &

Industrial

Jeff Baker has been President and CEO of Platt Electric Supply, a company based

in the Pacific Northwest and California that was acquired by Rexel in 2012. His

responsibilities were extended earlier this year to also include Rexel

Commercial & Industrial across the US.



* Eric GAUTHIER, CEO Rexel Asia-Pacific

Eric Gauthier was appointed Senior VP Asia-Pacific in September 2016. He was

already an Executive Committee member.





ABOUT REXEL GROUP



Rexel, a global leader in the professional distribution of products and services

for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and

industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running

their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative

products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation

and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches

in 32 countries, with c. 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were ?13.5 billion

in 2015.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker

RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120,

CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also

part of the following SRI indices: DJSI Europe, FTSE4Good Europe & Global, EURO

STOXX Sustainability, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and ESI Excellence Europe.

Finally, Rexel is included on the Ethibel EXCELLENCE Investment Register in

recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). For

more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com



