Pöyry PLC: Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Pöyry PLC Interim report 28 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m. EEST



Operational business improving



Key figures for July-September 2016



(Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the same period of the

previous year.)



* Adjusted operating result increased to EUR 3.2 (2.4) million. Operating

result was EUR -1.0 (1.1) million.



* Net sales were EUR 127.2 (133.2) million.



* Order intake decreased compared to corresponding period in the previous

year.





Key figures for January-September 2016



* Adjusted operating result decreased to EUR 1.6 (6.7) million. It improved in

the Industry Business Group and remained stable in the Management Consulting

Business Group, but decreased in other business lines. Operating result was

EUR -5.2 (3.9) million.



* Net sales were EUR 399.1 (430.8) million. They remained stable in the

Industry Business Group and in the Management Consulting Business Group, but

decreased in other business lines.





* The Group's order stock was EUR 434.0 (487.8) million.



7-9/ 7-9/ Change, 1-9/ 1-9/ Change, 1-12/



Pöyry Group 2016 2015 % 2016 2015 % 2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Order stock at the end of 434.0 487.8 -11.0 434.0 487.8 -11.0 465.5

period, EUR million

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales total, EUR million 127.2 133.2 -4.5 399.1 430.8 -7.4 575.3

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operating result, EUR million -1.0 1.1 n.a. -5.2 3.9 n.a. 4.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Operating margin, % -0.8 0.8 -1.3 0.9 0.7

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adjusted operating result, EUR 3.2 2.4 33.7 1.6 6.7 -76.8 9.4

million

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adjusted operating margin, % 2.5 1.8 0.4 1.6 1.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Result before taxes, EUR million -1.8 7.7 n.a. -6.6 6.8 n.a. 6.0

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.04 0.12 n.a. -0.15 0.09 n.a. 0.09

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share, diluted, EUR -0.04 0.12 n.a. -0.15 0.09 n.a. 0.09

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings per share, adjusted, 0.03 0.15 n.a. -0.04 0.14 n.a. 0.18

EUR

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gearing, % 39.1 53.7 3.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Return on investment, % -2.6 7.6 6.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Average number of personnel, 4,897 5,054 -3.1 5,029

full time equivalents (FTE)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



All figures and sums have been rounded off from the exact figures, which may

lead to minor discrepancies upon addition or subtraction.



Financial outlook for 2016 unchanged



The Group's adjusted operating result is expected to be positive.



Martin à Porta, President and CEO:



"Our adjusted operating result increased compared to the same quarter in 2015,

showing that our operational business is improving. Adjusted operating margin

increased in the Energy and Management Consulting Business Groups as well as in

Regional Operations, and remained stable in the Industry Business Group. We see

positive development in small and medium size orders, market activity and sales

prospects in general. However, the overall order intake decreased compared to

the previous year. Net sales increased in the Management Consulting Business

Group, remained stable in Regional Operations but decreased in the Energy and

Industry Business Groups.



Cash flow for the quarter was better than in the previous year, though the year

to date cash inflow is still unsatisfactory. We continue actions to improve the

working capital further and as a consequence we expect to see an improvement in

cash flow towards the end of the year.



Underperforming business units are improving and efforts to enhance

profitability continue. Our operational framework and transformation programme

is progressing. Adjusted items in the third quarter include restructuring

expenses amounting to EUR 2.1 million related to actions to reduce fixed

expenses. The ongoing investment in our new business management system allows us

to increase business transparency and simplify our processes. There are clear

actions underway to simplifying and empowering our organisation, and to

strengthen our core, so that we can prepare to scale up.



We are maintaining our outlook that the Group's adjusted operating result is

expected to be positive in 2016."



Market outlook 2016



The overall economic and market outlook for our sectors in 2016 remains

uncertain. In Europe the growth remains fragile, delaying economic recovery and

investment decisions. The developments in the European banking sector increase

uncertainty. On the other hand, the public sector spending in Europe appears to

be on the increase. Growth in the US is projected to remain robust. Asian market

economic growth is slowing down. In Brazil, there are slight signs of an

economic recovery, though not yet visible in our business. The market

environment in the Middle East has become more challenging.



For the businesses relevant to Pöyry, the sector specific outlook remains mixed.

In the forest product industry sectors, such as packaging and tissue, the

outlook is improving. However, in the graphic paper industry the decline in

structural consumption is set to continue. The energy market is facing

structural changes in Europe.



Change in financial reporting practices



Pöyry PLC will change its financial reporting practices as of 1 January 2017.

Pöyry PLC will publish half year and annual financial reports and will no

longer publish interim reports for the first three and nine months of the year.

Pöyry will publish its full year market outlook and financial forecast in the

half year financial report and financial statement release.

Pöyry PLC will publish the following financial information in 2017:

* Financial statement release 2016: Wednesday 8 February 2017

* Financial statements 2016: Thursday 16 February 2017



* Half year financial report January-June 2017: Friday 4 August 2017



The complete January-September 2016 interim report is enclosed with this company

announcement and is available in full on the company's website at www.poyry.com.

Investors are advised to review the complete interim report with tables.





PÖYRY PLC



Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632





Invitation to conference call today on 28 October 2016



The result will be presented in English at a conference for analysts, investors

and the press at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The conference will be held at

Pöyry house, Jaakonkatu 3, Vantaa, Finland. The event will be hosted by Martin à

Porta, President and CEO, and Juuso Pajunen, CFO. The participants who will

attend the conference at Pöyry house have been requested to inform about their

participation by 25 October 2016.



The participants can also join a conference call that will be arranged in

conjunction with the conference. The conference call details can be found below.



A live webcast of the conference can be followed online on the company's website

at www.poyry.com/investors. A recording will be made available by the next

working day on the same website.



To attend the conference call, please dial:



FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0361

SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

UK: +44 (0)203 043 2002

US: +1 719 457 1036

Other countries: +44 (0)203 043 2002



Conference ID: 5078615



Due to the nature of the live webcast, we kindly ask those attending the

conference call to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,

underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.poyry.com



Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2016:

http://hugin.info/120101/R/2052298/768062.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Pöyry Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.poyry.com



PressRelease by

Pöyry Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 503456

Character count: 10931

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pöyry Oyj

Stadt: Vantaa





Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease