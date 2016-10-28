Novo Nordisk increased adjusted operating profit by 7% in local currencies in the first nine months of 2016

Sales increased by 6% in local currencies



* Sales increased by 6% in local currencies and by 4% in Danish kroner to DKK

82.2 billion.

* Sales of Tresiba(®) increased by 187% (184% in Danish kroner).

* Sales of Victoza(®) increased by 13% (12% in Danish kroner).

* Sales of Saxenda(®) was DKK 1.0 billion

* Sales in the USA increased by 6% (5% in Danish kroner).

* Sales in International Operations increased by 13% (unchanged in Danish

kroner).

* Sales in Region China increased by 11% (5% in Danish kroner).



Operating profit decreased by 1% reported in local currencies and by 3% in

Danish kroner to DKK 37.2 billion. Adjusted for the non-recurring income related

to the partial divestment of NNIT and the income related to out-licensing of

assets for inflammatory disorders, both in 2015, operating profit in local

currencies increased by 7%.



Net profit increased by 10% to DKK 29.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share

increased by 12% to DKK 11.50. Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net

profit and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% and 22% respectively.



In September, Novo Nordisk announced that Lars Rebien Sørensen, president and

chief executive officer, will retire from the company by the end of 2016. Lars

Fruergaard Jørgensen, currently executive vice president and head of Corporate

Development, will succeed him, effective 1 January 2017.



In September, Novo Nordisk announced plans to reduce the workforce by

approximately 1,000 employees of the 42,600 positions in the company's global

organisation.



For 2016, the range for sales growth is now expected to be 5-6%, and growth in

adjusted operating profit is now expected to be 5-7%, both measured in local

currencies.



During 2016, the market environment in the USA has become significantly more

challenging, negatively impacting future pricing for Novo Nordisk's products.



Consequently, the preliminary outlook for 2017 in local currencies indicates low

single-digit growth in sales and flat to low single-digit growth in operating

profit. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk no longer deems it achievable to reach the

operating profit growth target of 10%, set in February 2016. As a result, the

target has been revised and Novo Nordisk is now aiming for an average operating

profit growth of 5%. The two other long-term financial targets remain

unchanged.



Lars Rebien Sørensen, president and CEO: "We have reassessed our long-term

target for operating profit growth and our R&D strategy in the light of the

challenging market environment in the USA. As a result, we are reducing our

global cost base and parting company with some of our valued employees. Going

forward we are confident that our strong product portfolio with innovative

products like Tresiba(®), Victoza(®) and semaglutide will enable us to deliver

on our revised growth targets."



