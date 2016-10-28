(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sales increased by 6% in local currencies
* Sales increased by 6% in local currencies and by 4% in Danish kroner to DKK
82.2 billion.
* Sales of Tresiba(®) increased by 187% (184% in Danish kroner).
* Sales of Victoza(®) increased by 13% (12% in Danish kroner).
* Sales of Saxenda(®) was DKK 1.0 billion
* Sales in the USA increased by 6% (5% in Danish kroner).
* Sales in International Operations increased by 13% (unchanged in Danish
kroner).
* Sales in Region China increased by 11% (5% in Danish kroner).
Operating profit decreased by 1% reported in local currencies and by 3% in
Danish kroner to DKK 37.2 billion. Adjusted for the non-recurring income related
to the partial divestment of NNIT and the income related to out-licensing of
assets for inflammatory disorders, both in 2015, operating profit in local
currencies increased by 7%.
Net profit increased by 10% to DKK 29.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share
increased by 12% to DKK 11.50. Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net
profit and diluted earnings per share increased by 20% and 22% respectively.
In September, Novo Nordisk announced that Lars Rebien Sørensen, president and
chief executive officer, will retire from the company by the end of 2016. Lars
Fruergaard Jørgensen, currently executive vice president and head of Corporate
Development, will succeed him, effective 1 January 2017.
In September, Novo Nordisk announced plans to reduce the workforce by
approximately 1,000 employees of the 42,600 positions in the company's global
organisation.
For 2016, the range for sales growth is now expected to be 5-6%, and growth in
adjusted operating profit is now expected to be 5-7%, both measured in local
currencies.
During 2016, the market environment in the USA has become significantly more
challenging, negatively impacting future pricing for Novo Nordisk's products.
Consequently, the preliminary outlook for 2017 in local currencies indicates low
single-digit growth in sales and flat to low single-digit growth in operating
profit. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk no longer deems it achievable to reach the
operating profit growth target of 10%, set in February 2016. As a result, the
target has been revised and Novo Nordisk is now aiming for an average operating
profit growth of 5%. The two other long-term financial targets remain
unchanged.
Lars Rebien Sørensen, president and CEO: "We have reassessed our long-term
target for operating profit growth and our R&D strategy in the light of the
challenging market environment in the USA. As a result, we are reducing our
global cost base and parting company with some of our valued employees. Going
forward we are confident that our strong product portfolio with innovative
products like Tresiba(®), Victoza(®) and semaglutide will enable us to deliver
on our revised growth targets."
Contacts for further information
Media:
Charlotte Zarp-Andersson +45 3079 7603 czpa(at)novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 267 809 7552 kiau(at)novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com
Melanie Raouzeos +45 3075 3479 mrz(at)novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 74 / 2016
PR161028_Q3_UK:
http://hugin.info/2013/R/2052368/768137.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://novonordisk.com
Date: 10/28/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 503459
Character count: 4349
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Novo Nordisk A/S
Stadt: Bagsvaerd
Number of hits: 70
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.147
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|270
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.