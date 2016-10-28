TGS reports Q3 2016 results with positive cash flow development; quarterly dividend maintained

ASKER, NORWAY (28 October 2016) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 113 million

in Q3 2016, flat with the prior Quarter (USD 114 million in Q2 2016). Operating

profit for the quarter was USD 11 million (10% of net revenues). With customer

activity remaining stable from Q2 to Q3 2016, TGS was able to deliver a second

consecutive quarter of positive operating profit. Free cash flow generated in

Q3 2016 was USD 29 million, resulting in a cash balance of USD 173 million.

Quarterly dividend is maintained at USD 0.15 per share.



3rd QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



* Consolidated net revenues were USD 113 million, compared to USD 169 million

in Q3 2015

* Net late sales totaled USD 67 million, down 26% from USD 90 million in Q3

2015

* Net pre-funding revenues were USD 39 million, down 47% from Q3 2015, funding

58% of the Company's operational multi-client investments during Q3

(operational investments of USD 68 million, down 50% from Q3 2015)

* Proprietary revenues were USD 7 million, compared to USD 5 million in Q3

2015

* Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 11 million (10% of net revenues), compared

to USD 46 million (27% of net revenues) in Q3 2015

* Cash flow from operations was USD 91 million, compared to USD 121 million in

Q3 2015

* Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 29 million, compared

to USD 49 million in Q3 2015.

* Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.02, down from USD 0.39 in Q3

2015.

* New North West African Atlantic Margin expansion announced

* Updated financial guidance for 2016:

* New operational multi-client investments of approximately USD 220

million (down from MUSD 230)

* Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing

surveys with risk sharing arrangements

* Multi-client investments are expected to be prefunded 40% to 45%





"Despite the continued challenging market conditions we are pleased to announce

strong operating performance, stable revenues and a positive development in cash

flow. Following a challenging first quarter for the seismic industry, we have

experienced two consecutive quarters with increased interest for seismic data.

Our positive free cash flow in Q3 strengthens our balance sheet further and

enables TGS to continue to pursue counter cyclical opportunities." TGS' CEO

Kristian Johansen stated.





Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.



For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.







Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".





