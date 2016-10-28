Volanteus Delivers One of a Kind Personal Private Jet Flights

Volanteus has announced today that clients will now experience a truly personal jet flight experience that is second to none.

Volanteus offers clients a diversity of flight options to choose from to cater for individual business and private flight needs. Volanteus can offer flight services for consultancy, concierge, hourly, sales or charter requirements.



All services are carried out with pride by knowledgeable and experienced experts that have been in the private jet industry for many years. Volanteus can arrange flights to any destination worldwide and gives you a choice of aircraft that is ideally suited to your individual needs. For a full list of aircraft in our fleet see: http://volanteus.com/aircraft



Volanteus prides itself on the impeccable service that they can provide all clients. Client requests can be carried out according to specifications. They make sure all the little things are covered to make their clients journey unique, personal, and comfortable.



Passionately lead by Mark Green, a 20-year private jet industry veteran, Volanteus excels due to the knowledge and expertise Mark possess in this sector. With this unrivalled knowledge, it allows him and his valued team to be leaders in the aviation industry.



Located in London, Volanteus is ready to give a truly memorable personal flight experience for all clients. For more information about Volanteus and the services we offer, contact us today. Our team is happy to help you with your private flight inquiry or business flight needs.



