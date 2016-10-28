Nicholas Tse To Be Honoured At The Michelin And Robert Parker Wine Advocate Gala Dinner On November 11 At Studio City, Macau

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Nicholas Tse, celebrity Hong Kong actor, foodie and television chef, will join as a special Michelin guest at the inaugural Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate Gala Dinner on November 11 held at Studio City, Macau. This exclusive event will feature a special fourteen-hands dinner prepared by seven international chefs, six of whom are recognized by the Michelin Guide.

This Gala Dinner is one of the highlights of the first Michelin Dining Series organized in Hong Kong and Macau throughout 2016 and 2017.

During the Gala event, in addition to presenting a special dish, Nicholas Tse will take the stage with Michael Ellis, International Director of the Michelin Guides, and together, they will comment and share their thoughts on the vibrancy and the dynamism of the Chinese culinary scene.

As a food lover and a major Chinese artist, Nicholas Tse will be acknowledged as a "Friend of Michelin." Michelin is indeed delighted to salute the positive contribution Nicholas Tse is making through his work.

Nicholas Tse is the host of Chef Nic, a food travelogue shot in locations from Africa to Finland, featuring international and Asian celebrity guests. In each episode, Tse goes in search of great cuisine and culturally unique dishes, while creating recipes of his own in the process. In addition to his show, Tse's passion for culinary can be seen in his own bakery, two cookie brands, and his eponymous brand of kitchen equipment.

More information and tickets for the Michelin Hong Kong Macau 2017 Dining Series, including the November 11 Gala Dinner, are available at the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau's bilingual website:

The website also features other information such as the full selection from the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017, and original daily editorial content created by editors and experts from Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

A new app, available on Apple and Android mobile platforms, will go live on November 9 allowing users to browse the full selection of the Michelin Guides worldwide, and even directly book a table at restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau.

Please find chef biographies, press releases and high-resolution images here:

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 Dining Series is proudly brought to you by the following partners:

Melco Crown Entertainment

Macau Government Tourism Office

Image



Nicholas Tse - First 'Friend of Michelin'

Nicholas Tse recognised as first ever 'Friend of Michelin', in conjunction with the inaugural Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate Gala Dinner, Senses: A Sensorial Gourmet Journey on November 11. (Photo Credit: Robert Parker Wine Advocate)

SENSES gala dinner held at Studio City Macau will feature a special fourteen-hands dinner prepared by seven international chefs, six of whom are recognized by the Michelin Guide. (Photo Credit: Robert Parker Wine Advocate)

Video

Celebrity Hong Kong actor, foodie and television chef, Nicholas Tse recognised as first ever 'Friend of Michelin'. (Video Credit: Robert Parker Wine Advocate)

Company logo

Robert Parker Wine Advocate

Michelin Guide

For more than 35 years, The Wine Advocate, and later RobertParker.com, has been the global leader and independent consumer's guide to fine wine. The brand was established by world-famous Robert M. Parker, Jr., the only critic in any field to receive the highest Presidential honour from three countries -- France, Italy and Spain. Robert Parker Wine Advocate provides a wealth of information to its subscribers, including a searchable database of more than 300,000 professional wine ratings and reviews plus articles, videos, daily news content, online retail availability and pricing, an active, professionally moderated bulletin board, a mobile app for easy access to the comprehensive online database of reviews, and much more.

In 2016, Robert Parker Wine Advocate partnered with Michelin to launch Michelin guides in Singapore and other Asian markets. It provides full support in the form of a digital platform, a series of exclusive dining events and editorial support to increase the footprint of Michelin guides in Asia.

For more information, visit .

The Michelin guide selects the best restaurants and hotels in the 28 countries it covers. Providing a showcase of gourmet dining around the world, it highlights the culinary dynamism of a country, as well as new trends and emerging young chefs. Creating value for restaurants through the distinctions that it attributes each year, the Michelin guide contributes to the prestige of the local gastronomy, thereby making cities and countries more attractive to tourists. Backed by its rigorous selection method and longstanding knowledge of the hospitality industry, the Michelin guide provides customers with unique expertise that enables it to offer them a true quality service.

The different selections are available in both print and digital versions. They are accessible via the Web and on a full range of mobile media that offer navigation capabilities adapted to individual usage as well as an on-line booking service.

With the Michelin guide, the Group continues to support millions of travellers, allowing them to live a unique mobility experience.

