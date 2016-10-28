Latest Awosoft iKeyMonitor Released Enables Parents to Monitor Voice Messages on Kids iPhone/iPad

Released on 18th October 2016, iKeyMonitor for iOS Spy App 4.48-124, the latest version of Awosofts best-selling parental monitoring app supports the feature of recording voice messages across all the social media apps on iOS devices with iOS 8 and above.

Its undeniable that nowadays children need to access technology, but the world of technology is also the source of cyberbullying, online predators, pornography, violence, and addictive activities that children should not be exposed to. The most secure method to guarantee that kids gain the best experience from smartphones and tablets is to restrict the unsupervised use of such devices and monitor childrens mobile usage. Allowing for parents worries, Awosoft has just launched the new edition of iKeyMonitor spy app for iPhone and iPad, featuring helpful and brand-new features and functions.



Superior to any other spy app, iKeyMonitor is the first and only monitoring software able to monitor and record voice messages sent and received through WhatsApp, Line, QQ, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk, Viber and more on iPhone and iPad which run iOS 8 and above.



The spy app was especially created to help parents monitor what children are doing with their iPhones and iPads, and to keep tabs on their online activities and contacts so as to make sure that they are not exposed to pornography, cyberbullying or sexting. iKeyMonitor provides comprehensive tracking, such as GPS location reports, app usage, keystroke logs, web history and screenshots so that parents can always check childrens iPhone/iPad usage and keep everything under control.



The latest edition allows recording audio messages both sent and received via Viber, Facebook Messenger and other popular social media apps. Now Parents can experience the free version for three days on their own iPhone or iPad to see how it works.



A spokesperson for Awosoft expressed, We are so excited to introduce the latest version of our parental control app for iPhone and iPad to all the users. We are also planning to update the Android version in the near future, making sure that every parent is able to use this great parental control tool equally. Its our wish and honor to help parents ensure childrens safety and security, and the monitoring solution makes it possible to achieve such a goal. 





About Awosoft Co., Ltd:



Awosoft is dedicated to providing top-quality Internet security solutions for mobile, tablet and computers users around the whole world. It takes pride in delivering a combination of technology, services, and products that caters to accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of monitoring capabilities for parents. As a company with more 10 years of experience in the field, Awosoft team is passionate about serving users around the world with their rich expertise and client-oriented culture.



For more information, please visit https://ikeymonitor.com/



Contact Info:

Name: Mark Simon

Organization: Awosoft TECH. CO. LTD.

Address: 8 Standard Road, London, United Kingdom

Phone: 1-8778828905

Email: support(at)awosoft.com





