       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Moly Mines Offer to Acquire Gulf Alumina

Additional Loan Commitment

ID: 503474
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Moly Mines Limited (ASX: MOL) ("Moly") and Gulf Alumina Limited("Gulf") have entered into an agreement to increase Moly's commitment under the Loan Agreement with Gulf from A$1,900,000 to A$2,900,000. The additional funding is to be expended on close spaced mining definition drilling and this program has commenced.

If Moly's offer to acquire Gulf fails as a result of failing to get certain shareholder or regulatory approvals, or it fails to get its shares reinstated for quotation on the ASX, Gulf has an election to issue Gulf shares to satisfy Gulf's obligation to repay the drawn amount of the additional commitment. The subscription price for the Gulf shares is to be the most recently traded price within a specified period for a minimum parcel of $5,000 between non related parties on an arm's length basis prior to Gulf's election. If no price is determinable through the foregoing, then the subscription price is to be 56 cents per Gulf share.

ABN 32 103 295 521

Contacts:
Graeme Kininmonth
Chief Executive Officer
+61 8 9429 3300

Natalie Frame
Investor Relations
+1 416 371 7541

Media
Citadel-MAGNUS
Michael Weir / Richard Glass
+61 8 6160 4900



More information:
http://www.molymines.com



Keywords (optional):

moly-mines-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/28/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 503474
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Moly Mines Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 39

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.150
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z