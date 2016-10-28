Enghouse Systems Acquires Presence Technology

Spanish Company Expands Enghouse Contact Center Presence Into New Markets

(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ESL) announced today it has acquired Presence Technology, S.L. ("Presence") for a purchase price of approximately $17.4 million (net of the cash acquired), subject to certain price adjustments and other considerations. Presence's annual revenue is approximately $13.2 million.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Presence is a leading provider of multi-channel contact center software solutions with specific focus on Spanish speaking markets. The Company's suite of applications provides its approximately 200 clients with a flexible architecture to deploy contact center capabilities on premise, in the cloud or on a hybrid basis. The product suite is available in English and Spanish, with end-user modules also available in Portuguese. This has enabled Presence to establish a leadership position in its core markets of Spain, the Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The acquisition furthers our goal to build our global business with expansion into Spain, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. "We are pleased to welcome Presence's employees, customers and partners."

"We are delighted to join Enghouse, and look forward to contributing to its success," said Araceli Aranda, CEO of Presence. "The strengths of Enghouse and Presence are very complementary. Enghouse is a good home for our employees and will help us to better serve our customers and make further inroads in our markets."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business segments: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ESL). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from its website at .

About Presence

Founded in 2001, Presence Technology, S.L. is an international, leading provider of Multi-Channel CEC solutions that enable Contact Centers to optimize resources and improve communication process efficiencies. Designed to work as a standalone solution or in tandem with any existing PBX, Presence simplifies communication between businesses and their customers, reducing the need for costly equipment changes or upgrades. Presence solutions are consistently recognized for quality and innovation, most recently receiving the TMC awards for Unified Communications and WebRTC Product of the Year. In addition the company has been positioned in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure. Presence has a diversified industry client base, serviced by a team of highly skilled professionals with operations in Spain, the Americas and South Africa. For more information visit .

