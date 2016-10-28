       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Software


Enghouse Systems Acquires Presence Technology

Spanish Company Expands Enghouse Contact Center Presence Into New Markets

ID: 503475
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MARKHAM, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ESL) announced today it has acquired Presence Technology, S.L. ("Presence") for a purchase price of approximately $17.4 million (net of the cash acquired), subject to certain price adjustments and other considerations. Presence's annual revenue is approximately $13.2 million.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Presence is a leading provider of multi-channel contact center software solutions with specific focus on Spanish speaking markets. The Company's suite of applications provides its approximately 200 clients with a flexible architecture to deploy contact center capabilities on premise, in the cloud or on a hybrid basis. The product suite is available in English and Spanish, with end-user modules also available in Portuguese. This has enabled Presence to establish a leadership position in its core markets of Spain, the Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa.

"The acquisition furthers our goal to build our global business with expansion into Spain, South Africa, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. "We are pleased to welcome Presence's employees, customers and partners."

"We are delighted to join Enghouse, and look forward to contributing to its success," said Araceli Aranda, CEO of Presence. "The strengths of Enghouse and Presence are very complementary. Enghouse is a good home for our employees and will help us to better serve our customers and make further inroads in our markets."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business segments: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ESL). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from its website at .

About Presence

Founded in 2001, Presence Technology, S.L. is an international, leading provider of Multi-Channel CEC solutions that enable Contact Centers to optimize resources and improve communication process efficiencies. Designed to work as a standalone solution or in tandem with any existing PBX, Presence simplifies communication between businesses and their customers, reducing the need for costly equipment changes or upgrades. Presence solutions are consistently recognized for quality and innovation, most recently receiving the TMC awards for Unified Communications and WebRTC Product of the Year. In addition the company has been positioned in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure. Presence has a diversified industry client base, serviced by a team of highly skilled professionals with operations in Spain, the Americas and South Africa. For more information visit .

Contacts:


Enghouse Systems Limited
Sam Anidjar
VP, Corporate Development
(905) 946-3302



More information:
http://www.enghouse.com



Keywords (optional):

enghouse-systems-limited-and-presence-technology, s-l,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/28/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 503475
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Enghouse Systems Limited and Presence Technology, S.L.
Stadt: MARKHAM, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 39

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Software




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.150
Registriert Heute: 11
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 210


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z