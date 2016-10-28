New York Stamp Company, Cherrystone Auctions, Announces An Upcoming Public Auction

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc., a philatelic auctioneer based in New York, has announced that it will host a Public Auction in its New York City galleries on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2016, starting from 10 a.m.

The single day event, which is expected to attract philatelists from all over the world, will feature Lots 2001-2446. Dubbed/themed as "The Monarchs Collection of British Commonwealth" auction, this event will feature rare philatelic materials from Great Britain and the British Commonwealth  stretching all the way from Aden through Zululand. Additionally, the company promises philatelic collectibles from all over the world including the United States, South America, Germany and its Colonies, Russia, Poland, Asia, and France and its Colonies. To enjoy multiple benefits including "interest-free advances of up to 75% of pre-sale estimate," stamp sellers can place their philatelic collections on consignment with the auction house for sale in the upcoming auction. The company has clarified its consignment policy on its website and clients can download a detailed brochure on the same (for free) from the site.



As usual, Cherrystone Auctions will offer its clients multiple bidding platforms. Some clients have already made plans to travel to the physical location of the auction for in-person on-the-floor bidding. Other clients have decided to utilize the more convenient but equally effective online bidding platform: CherrystoneLIVE. Defined on the company's website as "a web-based bidding system designed to interact with a live public auction floor," CherrystoneLIVE enables the company's clients to take part in live bidding and to compete with other on-location philatelists for collectibles in real-time. Alternatively, online bidders can request the company's staff to live-bid on their behalf if they are busy. The company also offers additional pre-auction bidding options, which involve bid submission via mail, fax, e-mail, and phone, or via registered and authorized company agents.





Cherrystone Auctions has been operating in New York City since the company was founded almost 50 years ago. It also runs a full-fledged online stamp store for all its regional and global philatelic clients. Renowned for its world-famous Public Auctions, the company currently sits on the boards of various acclaimed philatelic clubs and organizations including the U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), Philatelic Traders Society, The Collectors Club of New York, and the American Philatelic Society (APS) among others.



