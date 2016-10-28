       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Keep pets safe this Halloween with simple steps to avoid a frightful night

(firmenpresse) - STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Halloween is a fun time to dress up, indulge in candy and enjoy the festivities, but don't forget about the safety of your pets, who can get sick from eating candy or decorations and may be frightened by costumed visitors.

Before you find yourself in a frightful situation this Hallows' Eve, follow these simple tips to keep your furry family members safe:

"The last thing any pet owner wants on Halloween is a pet who is sick from eating something they shouldn't have, or agitated because of costumed strangers," says Tanya Firmage, Chief of Humane Programs and Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA. "Keeping in mind simple pet safety tips will help ensure your pet has a great Halloween, too."

Protecting animals since 1873, Ontario SPCA is Ontario's Animal Welfare organization. A registered charity comprised of over .

Since 1919, when Ontario's first Animal Welfare legislation was proclaimed, the Ontario SPCA, with the help of its , has been entrusted to maintain and enforce Animal Welfare legislation. The Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to do so.

provides leadership in animal welfare innovations including introducing high-volume spay/neuter services to Ontario and opening the .

