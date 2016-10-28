Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Remembering A Lifetime- Family Heritage Recording Kit

A Kickstarter campaign has officially launched a for Remembering a Lifetime, a senior-friendly kit for recording an individuals family heritage.

Pelham, AL - A Kickstarter campaign has officially launched a for Remembering a Lifetime, a senior-friendly kit for recording an individuals family heritage. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, distribute and market the kit to a mass audience.



Remembering A Lifetime is a complete kit that allows a user to preserve their family memories and history in their own voice. The kit is easy to use, senior-friendly and contains everything needed to start and complete the recording of a life story. Key components of the kit include a specially designed voice recorder and a flip-book of 52 carefully crafted questions designed to help recall memories of childhood, family genealogies, cultural events, and special memories as told by the interviewee in his or her own voice. The subject family member simply records the answers from the question cards into the voice recorder. Remembering A Lifetime gives people the opportunity to save these stories in digital format as told by those most important to them and create an audio scrapbook to be shared for generations.



Over the years you may have been told stories by the older generation of your family. Some of those stories have been forgotten, missing details, or just never find a way to be preserved for others. Said project creator Daniel Boyd. When those family members pass on, we are left with hazy memories and with the next generation, those memories will be mostly lost We provide a way to preserve the stories and memories of your family for future generations to enjoy.



For an additional fee, a user can create a printed paperback autobiography. A customer can simply upload their completed .wav file to the Remembering A Lifetime website along with 10 of their favorite photos. A one-of-a-kind bound autobiography will then be created, containing a transcription of all 52 questions and featuring the customers favorite photo as the cover.





We have videos and movies of our parents, but theyre singing happy birthday at childrens parties, or opening Christmas presents. I treasure those pictures but they dont reveal the person for who they really are and what they are about on the inside. You will know a person better if you know the road theyve traveled. A successful Kickstarter campaign for Remembering A Lifetime will allow us to provide an easy and effective way for families to preserve their family history. says Daniel Boyd.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $40 or more will receive a full kit from the first production order. Additional rewards are available at higher pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 17, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2egzU9g



Daniel Boyd

Phone: 205-358-2342

Email: dboyd(at)rememberingalifetime.com

Website: http://kck.st/2egzU9g





