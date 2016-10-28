Net Insight AB: Interim report January - September 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Net sales increased by 52% in the third quarter, with an operating margin of
15% (11)
Quote from CEO Fredrik Tumegård:
"Continued strong growth confirms that the business strategy remains a positive
driver for Net Insight."
Third Quarter 2016
* Net sales were SEK 128.2 (84.3) million, up 52.1 percent year on year. The
increase was 50.8 percent in comparable currencies. Organic growth was 34.2
percent.
* Operating earnings were SEK 18.9 (9.5) million, corresponding to an
operating margin of 14.8 (11.3) percent.
* Total cash flow was SEK 12.3 (-8.5) million.
January - September 2016
* Net sales were SEK 370.5 (265.2) million, up by 39.7 percent year on year.
The increase was 38.6 percent in comparable currencies. Organic growth was
19.5 percent.
* Operating earnings were SEK 38.7 (20.6) million, corresponding to an
operating margin of 10.4 (7.8) percent.
* Total cash flow was SEK 13.6 (3.9) million.
Significant events
* SIS orders Sye to deliver video cost efficiently over the internet.
* Net Insight won a significant order from a leading service provider for a
European sporting league. The new arena contribution network will connect
20 stadiums over optical fiber to enable 4K and HD video broadcasts to TV
consumers and business customers.
* ScheduALL was fully incorporated into Net Insight's umbrella brand. The
ScheduALL brand will continue as the name of the scheduling product line.
* Net Insight repurchased 1.5 million shares with a total value of SEK 10.3
million, in accordance with a resolution by the AGM.
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,
fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net
Thomas Bergström, CFO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,
thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net
This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The
information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact
persons set out above, at 08.45 am CET on October 28, 2016.
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
Net Insight Interim report January - September 2016:
http://hugin.info/130084/R/2052340/768099.pdf
