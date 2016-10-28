MorphoSys to Host Q3 2016 Conference Call on November 7, 2016

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX) will publish its first

nine months' 2016 results on November 7, 2016 at 7:00 am CET.

At 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm GMT, 8:00 am EST), the Management Board of MorphoSys AG

will host a public conference call and webcast to present MorphoSys's financial

results for the first nine month of 2016 and provide further details on the

Company's latest developments.



Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Germany: +49 89 2444 32975

United Kingdom: +44 20 3003 2666

USA: +1 202 204 1514



We request that you please dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a

prompt start and a secure line.



The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's

website at www.morphosys.com/conference-calls



A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at

the corporate website following the live event.







About MorphoSys

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates



about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies, The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties, Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated,

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned







For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Q3 2016 Conference Call Alert:

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2052333/768086.pdf







