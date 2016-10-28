Navamedic: Launches treatment device for refractory depression

Oslo, 28 October 2016 - Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), today announced an exclusive

agreement with the Danish company, Re5 ApS, for Nordic distribution of Re5-NTS®,

an innovative, non-invasive treatment device based on patented Danish

technology, for patients with refractory depression.



"Navamedic is very excited to announce the partnership with Re5 ApS for Nordic

distribution of Re5-NTS, bringing an innovative, non-invasive and safe treatment

option to patients suffering from refractory depression. The device, which uses

technology based on Transcranial Pulsed Electric Fields, has shown very

encouraging results in clinical studies. Navamedic sees great value in an unmet,

significant medical need for this product, and begins the Nordic roll-out of the

device in Denmark to psychiatric clinics," says Tom Rönnlund, Chief Executive

Officer of Navamedic.



The Re5-NTS® technology is developed by leading researchers at the University of

Copenhagen, in collaboration with researchers at Karolinska Institutet in

Stockholm. As many as 30 percent of patients diagnosed with Major Depressive

Disorder (MDD) can become refractory, meaning the optimised standard

pharmaceutical and psychological treatment does not provide a sufficient

response. Such patients often continue to suffer from depression despite

completing standard treatment, and experience a significantly reduced quality of

life, reduced daily functioning, as well as prolonged personal and societal

costs.



The Re5-NTS® device is used as a complementary treatment in combination with

standard treatment of patients with refractory depression. The Re5-NTS® device

is used by the patient for 30 minutes daily over the course of eight weeks.

Clinical studies(1) have recorded low levels of side effects from the combined

treatment, and a statistically significant positive effect from using Re5-NTS®



for patients with refractory depression.



"Clinical depression is an incredibly debilitating disease and costs an

estimated DKK 4.3 billion annually, just in the form of treatments and lost

productivity, to the Danish society. The disease affects an estimated 3-4

percent of the population, and up to 30 percent of them suffer from refractory

depression. Used as a complementary treatment in combination with standard

treatment of refractory depression, the Re5 technology could significantly

improve these patients' well-being and quality of life," says Rönnlund.



"We are very pleased to announce Navamedic as our Nordic partner for the sale

and distribution of Re5-NTS, our proprietary product with approval, for

treatment of refractory depression in all EU markets, as well as Norway and

Iceland. The agreement supports our strategy of identifying a strong

distribution partner in this region with the right agility and ability to

provide Re5-NTS the focus needed to make it a success. We look forward to

working with the Navamedic team to secure the full commercial potential of Re5-

NTS," says Teddy Hebo Larsen, Managing Partner of Re5 ApS.







For further information, please contact:



Tom Rönnlund, CEO, Navamedic. Tel: +46 727 320 321.







Teddy Hebo Larsen, Managing Partner, Re5. Tel:+45 2092 5767







About Navamedic:



Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company,

delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and

Benelux markets. The Group's Medtech business has developed and is currently

introducing the next generation of digital urine meter Sippi®. Navamedic's

Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number

of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the

Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).



www.navamedic.com







About Re5 ApS:



Re5 ApS is a privately owned med-tech company founded in 2000. Re5 has developed

the new and innovative treatment concept Re5-NTS, for treatment of refractory

depression. www.re5.com











1. Transcranial Low Voltage Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields in Patients with

Treatment-Resistant Depression. Klaus Martiny, Marianne Lunde and Per Bech;

Biological Psychiatry, 2010;68 163-168;



Dose-remission of pulsating electromagnetic fields as augmentation in therapy-

resistant depression: a randomized, double-blind controlled study. Birgit

Straasø, Lise Lauritzen, Marianne Lunde, Maj Vinberg, Lone Lindberg, Erik Roj

Larsen, Steen Dissing and Per Bech. Acta Neuropsychiatrica, 2014;



















