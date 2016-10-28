Navamedic: Launches treatment device for refractory depression

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Oslo, 28 October 2016 - Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), today announced an exclusive
agreement with the Danish company, Re5 ApS, for Nordic distribution of Re5-NTS®,
an innovative, non-invasive treatment device based on patented Danish
technology, for patients with refractory depression.
"Navamedic is very excited to announce the partnership with Re5 ApS for Nordic
distribution of Re5-NTS, bringing an innovative, non-invasive and safe treatment
option to patients suffering from refractory depression. The device, which uses
technology based on Transcranial Pulsed Electric Fields, has shown very
encouraging results in clinical studies. Navamedic sees great value in an unmet,
significant medical need for this product, and begins the Nordic roll-out of the
device in Denmark to psychiatric clinics," says Tom Rönnlund, Chief Executive
Officer of Navamedic.
The Re5-NTS® technology is developed by leading researchers at the University of
Copenhagen, in collaboration with researchers at Karolinska Institutet in
Stockholm. As many as 30 percent of patients diagnosed with Major Depressive
Disorder (MDD) can become refractory, meaning the optimised standard
pharmaceutical and psychological treatment does not provide a sufficient
response. Such patients often continue to suffer from depression despite
completing standard treatment, and experience a significantly reduced quality of
life, reduced daily functioning, as well as prolonged personal and societal
costs.
The Re5-NTS® device is used as a complementary treatment in combination with
standard treatment of patients with refractory depression. The Re5-NTS® device
is used by the patient for 30 minutes daily over the course of eight weeks.
Clinical studies(1) have recorded low levels of side effects from the combined
treatment, and a statistically significant positive effect from using Re5-NTS®
for patients with refractory depression.
"Clinical depression is an incredibly debilitating disease and costs an
estimated DKK 4.3 billion annually, just in the form of treatments and lost
productivity, to the Danish society. The disease affects an estimated 3-4
percent of the population, and up to 30 percent of them suffer from refractory
depression. Used as a complementary treatment in combination with standard
treatment of refractory depression, the Re5 technology could significantly
improve these patients' well-being and quality of life," says Rönnlund.
"We are very pleased to announce Navamedic as our Nordic partner for the sale
and distribution of Re5-NTS, our proprietary product with approval, for
treatment of refractory depression in all EU markets, as well as Norway and
Iceland. The agreement supports our strategy of identifying a strong
distribution partner in this region with the right agility and ability to
provide Re5-NTS the focus needed to make it a success. We look forward to
working with the Navamedic team to secure the full commercial potential of Re5-
NTS," says Teddy Hebo Larsen, Managing Partner of Re5 ApS.
For further information, please contact:
Tom Rönnlund, CEO, Navamedic. Tel: +46 727 320 321.
Teddy Hebo Larsen, Managing Partner, Re5. Tel:+45 2092 5767
About Navamedic:
Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company,
delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and
Benelux markets. The Group's Medtech business has developed and is currently
introducing the next generation of digital urine meter Sippi®. Navamedic's
Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number
of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the
Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).
www.navamedic.com
About Re5 ApS:
Re5 ApS is a privately owned med-tech company founded in 2000. Re5 has developed
the new and innovative treatment concept Re5-NTS, for treatment of refractory
depression. www.re5.com
1. Transcranial Low Voltage Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields in Patients with
Treatment-Resistant Depression. Klaus Martiny, Marianne Lunde and Per Bech;
Biological Psychiatry, 2010;68 163-168;
Dose-remission of pulsating electromagnetic fields as augmentation in therapy-
resistant depression: a randomized, double-blind controlled study. Birgit
Straasø, Lise Lauritzen, Marianne Lunde, Maj Vinberg, Lone Lindberg, Erik Roj
Larsen, Steen Dissing and Per Bech. Acta Neuropsychiatrica, 2014;
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.navamedic.com
Date: 10/28/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 503492
Character count: 5424
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Navamedic ASA
Stadt: Lysaker
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.153
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|228
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.