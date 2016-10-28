SABmed Cables and Wires

Bio compatible medical cables with UL approval and "non blooming" effect

(PresseBox) - Cable specialist SAB Bröckskes puts on the market a broad range of new cable materials for medical devices. The bio compatible material series SABmed S contains besides the basic type with high abrasion and tear strength an ultra flexible and smooth cable, a cable with UL approval as well as a non blooming type.

There are highest demands on connection cables for medical devices especially for electro therapy/ surgery and dental technology if the cables are used between generator and applicator and thus are in contact with the patient.

Special characteristics of the cable range

Besides the flexibility and a perfect cleaning (by wiper disinfection or by autoclaving) characteristics as for example bio compatibility, reliability due to a long service life,low weight as well as a non sticking cable surface are often required. Moreover, for special applications the approval acc. to American standards is of greatest importance.

Herewith, the torsion shall be avoided if the cable is coiled up by hand.

The special cable manufacturer SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG from Viersen has succeeded to fulfil all requirements existing on the market that are presented with the material range SABmed S.

All types are bio compatible acc. to EN ISO 10993-5 and offer best characteristics with regard to notch resistance. Nearly every cable type in or at medical devices can be manufactured with this material compound. Also single cores, interfaces for bus systems (as for example CAT5 up to CAT7, RS232, USB, etc.), power cables or cables for hand-held equipment can be offered.

With the SABmed S material compound SAB has got also the possibility to design and manufacture connection cables for temperature sensors.

Another advantage offered by the manufacturer is to adapt the cable colour individually to the colour of the medical device . Thus cables with a homogenized optic can be manufactured - different colours of device and cable are consequently a thing of the past. At present you can choose from four material profiles:



SABmed S Classic

The typical basic material with high notch and tear propagation strength and high flexibility has proved itself in and at medical devices.

SABmed S Ultraflexible

As the name implies the special characteristic of this material is the comfortable smoothness that offers highest mobility to the user.

SABmed S UL

For the first time SAB succeeded to produce a compound of the SABIX R med material range with UL approval. This provides the opportunity to use UL approved cables for medical devices in the complete low volt range.

SABmed S Platin

?Non blooming? implies that decomposition products do not appear on the cable sheath.

This is already reduced to the minimum for all SABIX R med materials but for this special compound, however, the blooming effect is completely avoided.

New productions are already possible for small quantities ? especially interesting for small and pilot productions.

Special solutions for special applications

The production possibilities of SAB range from basic types and standard dimensions to special cables according to the individual requirements of our customers.

New productions are already possible for small quantities ? especially interesting for small and pilot productions.



Cable manufacturer - SAB Bröckskes is a worldwide leading manufacturer of cables and wires, cable harnessing and temperature measuring technique. More than 60 years of experience in cable manufacturing as well as in temperature measuring technique have made out of a one man business a company with almost 500 staff members.

The strength of SAB Bröckskes is not only the manufacturing of standard cables but also the construction of special items. Every year SAB manufactures more than 1500 special cables on customer's request.





Company information / Profile:

Cable manufacturer - SAB Bröckskes is a worldwide leading manufacturer of cables and wires, cable harnessing and temperature measuring technique. More than 60 years of experience in cable manufacturing as well as in temperature measuring technique have made out of a one man business a company with almost 500 staff members.

The strength of SAB Bröckskes is not only the manufacturing of standard cables but also the construction of special items. Every year SAB manufactures more than 1500 special cables on customer's request.





PressRelease by

SAB Bröckskes GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 10/28/2016 - 11:31

Language: English

News-ID 503501

Character count: 4221

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SAB Bröckskes GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Viersen





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease