Atomera incorporated to host third quarter 2016 conference call on November 8, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. PT

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- (NASDAQ: ATMR), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 844-263-8318 from within the United States or +1 (213) 358-0960 from international locations and asking to be connected to the Atomera Incorporated conference call. The call will also be broadcast on the Atomera website at , where it will be archived for at least one year.

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology ("MST"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. Atomera was known as Mears Technologies, Inc. until January 2016. Atomera's headquarters are located in Los Gatos, California.

Investor Relations Contact:
Frank Laurencio
CFO
Atomera Incorporated
408-442-5248



More information:
http://www.atomera.com



