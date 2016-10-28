Atomera incorporated to host third quarter 2016 conference call on November 8, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. PT

(firmenpresse) - LOS GATOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- (NASDAQ: ATMR), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.
Interested parties can access the call by dialing 844-263-8318 from within the United States or +1 (213) 358-0960 from international locations and asking to be connected to the Atomera Incorporated conference call. The call will also be broadcast on the Atomera website at , where it will be archived for at least one year.
Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology ("MST"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. Atomera was known as Mears Technologies, Inc. until January 2016. Atomera's headquarters are located in Los Gatos, California.
Investor Relations Contact:
Frank Laurencio
CFO
Atomera Incorporated
408-442-5248
More information:
http://www.atomera.com
Date: 10/28/2016 - 10:30
Language: English
News-ID 503502
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Atomera
Stadt: LOS GATOS, CA
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.153
|Registriert Heute:
|14
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|231
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.