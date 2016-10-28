REMINDER - Fairsail CEO to Join John Sumser on Upcoming Episode of HRExaminer Radio

Adam Hale, CEO of Fairsail, global provider of award-winning cloud HRIS for the mid-market

Will be the featured guest on an upcoming episode of the weekly HRExaminer Radio with industry expert John Sumser.

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDT / 8:00 a.m. MDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT)

Listen live at: hrexaminer.com. A replay using this same link will be available after the show airs.

For the first time ever, there are five distinct generations in the job market. Each generation brings their own worldview, life experiences, career vision, skill, strengths, weaknesses and expectations. As a result, companies are navigating previously uncharted territory, challenged to manage the needs, preferences and development opportunities of each generation.

During his upcoming appearance on the HRExaminer Radio show, Adam Hale, CEO of , will join host John Sumser to examine new research on today's complex HR landscape and how employers can best manage a multi-generational -- and oftentimes multi-national -- workforce. In their discussion, Hale and Sumser will consider the most pressing challenges associated with today's workforce as well as ways to bridge any gaps. Citing Fairsail's , Hale will explain why the more complex the workforce, the more employers need to establish visibility and share actionable insights about working with a multi-generational workforce on a daily basis.

Human resource professionals and business managers interested in learning how multi-national employers can harness the full potential of multi-generational teams to enable their workforce to thrive are encouraged to tune in. To listen to the episode, please visit: .

Fairsail enables mid-size, multinational companies to manage modern workforces through its global cloud HRMS, transforming how organizations acquire, engage, manage and develop their people. Implemented quickly and simple to use, the award-winning system increases workforce visibility, HR productivity and provides better experiences across the entire workforce. Fairsail's customer portfolio includes Aveva, Cobalt International Energy, Huddle, Mitsubishi UFG, Paddy Power Betfair, Sage, SDL, Skyscanner, and SolarWinds.

Comments on this PressRelease