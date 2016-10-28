Rasdale Stamp Company To Hold Its 430th Public Auction In Illinois

Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp auction house based in Westmont, will hold its end-of-year Public Auction on November 19-20, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. (New York time).

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company is an illustrious philatelic auctioneering company founded in 1932 in Westmont, Illinois. The family owned and operated company has an enduring tradition of hosting four public auctions every year. These public sales bring philatelists and philatelic materials from all over the world to a single gigantic market in the company's auction gallery in Westmont. The company has announced an upcoming Public Auction #430 to be held in the same location on November 19-20, 2016.



Rasdale Stamp Company is preparing to host its final public auction this year. The company has announced that the live auction will run from 10 a.m. Saturday, November 19-20. The live auction will be held in the company's auction gallery at 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont-IL 60559. Lot viewing, in the gallery, will start on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then continue the following week from Monday-Friday, November 14th to 18th, from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  with 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. lunch breaks every day. Pre-auction bidding by phone, email, fax and mail will be closed at 6 p.m. (CST) on Friday, November 18th. Likewise, open bids will be posted and updated on the company's website until the last day of pre-auction bidding.



The upcoming Public Auction #430 will feature over 1,500 lots all split into two sessions. The first session contains 626 lots of the following: Supplies and Literature, Coins and Currency, United States Postage, Miscellaneous Collectibles, Picture Postcards, United States and Worldwide Cover Accumulations, United States and Worldwide Collections, and Accumulations and Stocks. The session will be highlighted by the Donald A. Kuske estate of Canal Zone, Great Britain and areas, and Framas. Incidentally, the aforementioned "Don's collection is so large that it will be sold in this auction and the February 2017 sale." According to the company's website, the second session offers over 875 lots from 98 different owners and is well balanced in singles and sets from the United States, Canada, British Commonwealth, Europe and Asia. The company has changed the format of this session to include single cover lots at the end of the sale. These will offer the third installment of the China cover Penninsular estate and another strong assembly of German and related areas. After the live auction, unsold lots will be available for sale  only via the company's website  from 9 a.m. (CST) Friday, December 1, on a first-come, first-serve basis.





Clients who wish to receive an advance notice of the posting of this or any other upcoming public auction should email their requests to Rasdale. As usual, clients will have two bidding options to participate in the live auction. They can travel to the indicated physical address to participate in live bidding on the auction gallery floor. The company also offers Rasdale Live Auctions, an interactive web-based bidding system that allows "remote" clients to view and bid in the public auction in real-time. Rasdale assures its online bidders that they will be able to compete at the same time with other bidders on the floor for philatelic materials. The company requires all clients wishing to use Live Auctions for live bidding be registered 72 hours before the start of the auction. Registration is free on the company's website. More details are available at https://www.rasdalestamps.com/live-auction.asp . Clients who wish to receive any other updates, news, and sales promotions are encouraged to connect to any of the company's social media sites including Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Google+.



Contact:

Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Email: info(at)rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/





More information:

http://https://www.rasdalestamps.com/



PressRelease by

Rasdale Stamp Company

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 13:28

Language: English

News-ID 503508

Character count: 4037

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Rasdale Stamp Company



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease