Eclipses Proclaim Practice Management system maximises potential at international firm, DKLM Solicitors

(firmenpresse) - Eclipse Legal Systems is implementing its Law Society Endorsed Proclaim Practice Management Software solution at DKLM Solicitors, an established central London law firm.



With a strong international focus, DKLM Solicitors expert legal team offers a complete range of services to both private and commercial clients. Formed in 2004, the firm has seen spectacular growth  doubling in size in the last five years  across both client base and areas of practice. The firm prides itself on the diversity of its clients, partners and staff, and attributes this to its continuous expansion.



The Proclaim Practice Management Software solution will be rolled out across the Conveyancing and Immigration departments, ensuring instant desktop access and a consistent approach to matter management from all users. Additionally, Proclaims integrated financial platform will enable a seamless approach to billing and practice management firm-wide.



To further drive client service and streamline efficiencies within the Conveyancing department, DKLM Solicitors is opting for Proclaims integrations with the Land Registry Business Gateway (LRBG) and LRBG Electronic Document Service. These integrations will automate a number of stages within the Conveyancing process, as well as provide fee earners with access to Land Registry services  including completion of eDRS applications and sending of accompanying documents  entirely through the Proclaim desktop.



Alan Dixon, Managing Partner at DKLM Solicitors, comments:

As a rapidly expanding firm with international reach, our core Practice Management system needs to be as efficient as possible in order to maximise our potential. Using Proclaims flexibility, we can seamlessly meet the increasing complexities of client cases, and streamline a number of our processes, freeing up our time to provide quality advice, and ultimately allowing us to further perfect our clients journey.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Eclipses-Proclaim-Practice-Management-system-maximises-potential



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ with a turnover of £10million.



The firms Proclaim software system is in use by 23,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas. Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.



TouchPoint is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Darren Gower

darren.gower(at)eclipselegal.co.uk

01274 704100

Date: 10/28/2016 - 14:33

Language: English

News-ID 503519

Character count: 2007

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease