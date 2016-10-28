BBSI Sets Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. ET

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

BBSI's President and CEO Michael Elich and CFO Gary Kramer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-681-3367

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4845

Conference ID: 7180987

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the BBSI website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 9, 2016.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7180987

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 4,100 clients across all lines of business in 22 states. For more information, please visit .

Cody Slach

