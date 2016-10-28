       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


Freddie Mac Sets Release Date for Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

ID: 503525
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2016 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, to discuss the company's results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. To access the live audio webcast, use the following link . The replay will be available on the company's website at for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .



Keywords (optional):

federal-home-loan-mortgage-corporation, fhlmc, freddie-mac, mortgage-interest-rates,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/28/2016 - 12:30
Language: English
News-ID 503525
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Freddie Mac
Stadt: MCLEAN, VA


Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.157
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 190


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z