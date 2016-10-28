Freddie Mac Sets Release Date for Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2016 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, November 1, 2016.

The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (ET) on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, to discuss the company's results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. To access the live audio webcast, use the following link . The replay will be available on the company's website at for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .

