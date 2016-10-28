       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Spectromax secures place on ADDS framework

(firmenpresse) - Spectromax to provide low cost, high quality IT services as part of Scottish Government framework

28 October 2016  Spectromax Solutions Ltd., the IT project deployment and software development specialist, has today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Scottish Governments Application Design and Development Services (ADDS) framework. Spectromaxs placement on the framework marks an extension of Spectromaxs already significant commercial commitments in Scotland. As one of the suppliers on the ADDS framework, Spectromaxs dedicated team of on-shore IT specialists will deliver a variety of flexible services including application development, testing, service delivery, design and maintenance.

Launched in August 2016, the ADDS framework forms part of a wider portfolio of ICT Services Frameworks available to public bodies across Scotland. Its key aim is to provide all Scottish public sector and third sector bodies with one-stop access to a commercial arrangement for the purchase of a suite of Application Design and Development Services through providers like Spectromax.

We are deeply committed to Scotland and will continue to invest heavily in its people, future and IT sector, said Bhuwan Kaushik, Spectromax CEO. Securing a place on the ADDS framework is a big achievement for Spectromax. It is an important part of our plans to do more business in Scotland, as well as helping us meet ambitious targets for training and employing more local IT talent.

Spectromax is certainly punching above its weight to be included. Were one of the youngest companies on the framework right now, and this is a testament to the capabilities of the company. Indeed, Im supremely confident in our ability to win new business through the ADDS framework, and deliver services of incredible value, quality and speed to the Scottish public sector.



Spectromax Solutions Ltd. is team of technical experts with a new vision for IT deployments & software development across every vertical. The company has specialist knowledge in development, customisation and integration of complex enterprise-level solutions, advanced web and mobile applications, offering a well-balanced blend of technology skills, domain knowledge, hands-on experience, effective methodology and passion for IT.

