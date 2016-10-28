Argentina Lithium Secures First Brine Project

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: LIT)(FRANKFURT: OAY1)(WKN: A0RK7E) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Arizaro lithium brine project located on the Arizaro Salar within the prolific "Lithium Triangle" in the Province of Salta, Argentina.

"We are very excited to start this new chapter of exploration with a project that meets all the best starting requirements - location, size, geology, infrastructure, jurisdiction and potential. As a member company of the Grosso Group, we plan to draw on our experience and past success in Argentina to become a leader in exploration for the green energy sector, starting with the Arizaro Project," stated Nikolaos Cacos, President and CEO of Argentina Lithium.

The Arizaro Lithium Brine Project consists of 20,500 hectares in the central core of the Arizaro Salar, the largest in Argentina (and third largest in the Lithium Triangle). Analysis of the Salar indicates that the central area has the geologic conditions and thickness to be the most prospective for quality brine resources.

Argentina Lithium plans to initiate aggressive exploration on the property. In addition, a strategy is underway to further expand the property holdings on the Arizaro Salar, and acquire additional high-potential lithium brine projects.

The Arizaro Salar benefits from a strategic location for infrastructure, including: a railway that connects to the deep water port of Antofagasta, nearby advanced mining projects that are expected to bring significant development of access routes and power, and the availability of water for development.

The terms of the option agreement include $6M in staged payments and $4.2M in expenditures over a four year period. Additionally, the Company must issue 2.5M common shares with certain resale restrictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Contacts:



Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058

Email:

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 503531

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease