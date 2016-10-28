Major Series of Putting Event Planned Adjacent To Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- () plans to build a spectacular temporary sports venue one block off of the Las Vegas Strip, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, specifically to house the largest putting tournament in history starting March 10, 2017.

"We are thrilled to host MSOP in such an exhilarating location, right in the heart of Las Vegas," said Guillaume Béland, president and general manager of MSOP.

With millions in prize money, participants will compete for their share of the purse on a 20,000-square-foot, 18-hole par-36 putting course created by Nicklaus Design, arguably the world's most acclaimed golf course design firm. Nicklaus Design, founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, has created more than 400 golf courses in 41 countries. A rendering of the course design is available at .

"Designing the official 18-hole putting course for MSOP presented unique challenges and opportunities for Nicklaus Design. This is the first artificial 18-hole course we have designed strictly for putting," said David Savic, design associate at Nicklaus Design.

The course will feature surfaces from Southwest Greens' exclusive Golden Bear line of turf, which is available only to those installing Nicklaus Design greens.

"Installing our PRO System on the MSOP stadium course will provide the participants world-class performance that our customers have become accustomed to expect," said Kevin Holinaty, president of Southwest Greens Construction. "We are proud to be a part of such an ambitious undertaking. Working alongside Nicklaus Design allows us to build a unique design concept within a stadium setting - something definitely not seen before."

MSOP plans to construct a Populous-designed temporary venue at . The venue is anticipated to feature amenities such as state-of-the-art live leaderboards, grandstand seating, club house, restaurant and sports bar and more.

"Our vision is to design a sports venue where spectators will have clear views of all 18 holes from every seat in the house," remarked Jeff Keas, senior principal at Populous. "Our goal is to create an atmosphere that is welcoming to professional and amateur golfers alike."

The biggest putting tournament in history, the 2017 MSOP Championships are scheduled to start March 10, 2017 in Las Vegas. The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events for women, amateurs and professional golfers.

Entry fees and potential prize purses vary by event. To view a list of MSOP events featuring direct registration, visit .

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element -- . To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills -- and nerves -- as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully designed guest rooms and showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Planet Hollywood encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, ten restaurants including Gordon Ramsay BurGR, KOI, Strip House, the award-winning Spice Market Buffet and LA's Pink's Hot Dogs, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, The AXIS showcases resident headliners Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Backstreet Boys (opening March 2017). The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. For more information, please visit . Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on and follow on and .

Nicklaus Design, a world leader in golf course design, was founded in 1969 and today, there are more than 400 Nicklaus Design golf courses located in 41 countries and 39 states. No fewer than 140 Nicklaus Design courses have hosted close to 900 professional tournaments or significant national amateur championships worldwide. As many as 100 Nicklaus Design courses have appeared in various national and international Top-100 lists. The firm currently has projects under construction or under development in 22 different countries. To learn more, visit nicklaus.com.

Southwest Greens Construction is the global construction arm for Southwest Greens International, the world's leading synthetic turf installation company for golf-related surfaces. A short list of its clientele of 40+ PGA Pros includes Jack Nicklaus, Justin Rose, Ricky Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Jim Furyk, and Sir Nick Faldo.

Populous is a sports architecture and event firm with offices around the globe. The firm is centered on the principle of creating environments that draw people and communities together to witness unforgettable experiences. Populous' event portfolio includes the largest projects in the business; Super Bowl, Olympics, Final Four, and the MLB All Star Game. The enthusiasm for sporting events, stadiums, arenas, and ballparks is what drives their staff and results in success time and again for their clients.

