Justworks Named to Fortune Best Medium Workplace List

NYC HR Tech Disruptor Debuts on the List at No. 66

NEW YORK, NY -- Justworks has been named to Fortune's list of the Best Medium Workplaces, a ranking of top employment environments with between 100 and 999 employees.

Best Medium Workplaces rankings are based on surveys conducted by Fortune's partner Great Place to Work. Great Place to Work's Justworks found that 95 percent of the company's employees agree that their workplace is great. In fact, staff votes tallied in the mid-90s or above in all of the metrics included in the survey: 100 percent have great pride for their company and the same 100 percent agree that the company's atmosphere is great. Justworks' team members are supportive of one another and collaborate for their common goal: 98 percent of the team believe that people at Justworks care about each other, 97 percent know they can count on their team members to cooperate and 97 percent know their peers are willing to give extra of themselves to get the job done.

Justworks is built on the core values of compassion, openness, grit, integrity and simplicity, and focuses on fostering an environment that nurtures those values through work perks, training programs and employee incentives. The company also emphasizes hiring team members who will support each other and help each other succeed and the company grow.

"Being named to Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces list is an important accolade for Justworks," said founder and CEO, Isaac Oates. "It's been my goal to make Justworks a phenomenal place to work and learn, and this really underscores that effort. I'm thankful for an incredible group of employees who have helped create the strong company culture we have today. Justworks is committed to making it easier and safer for small businesses to grow, and I'm proud that my colleagues share in that passion and enthusiasm every day."

Justworks helps entrepreneurs bolster their growing businesses with transparency, integrity and simplicity in mind. Justworks believes in leveling the playing field, and offering large company benefits for small businesses -- so they can provide the care their team deserves and compete for top talent. The ultimate goal is to free entrepreneurs to focus on what matters: building their business and creating a great place to work. To learn more about Justworks' fast and simple-to-use HR and payments platform visit and follow on Twitter .

Published together with our partner, Fortune, the Best Small & Medium Workplaces rankings are based upon feedback from more than 52,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified companies. Employees completed our anonymous Trust Index© survey, answering questions about how frequently they experience the behaviors that create a great workplace, including, for example, their assessment of the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees' personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues.

Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for all -- not only do the majority of their employees experience the company as a great place to work, but this experience is consistent across the organization, regardless of gender, race/ethnicity, job role, or other personal characteristics. The companies with the highest employee ratings compared with organizations of the same complexity in size and scope were selected for the list. Companies with fewer than 100 employees compete for placement on the 50 Best Small Workplaces list, and companies between 100 and 999 employees compete for placement on the 100 Best Medium Workplaces list.

