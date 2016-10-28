Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Further Manufacturing Agreement

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: RTI), an innovator in the extraction of natural ingredients from natural biomass using a proprietary Microwave Assisted Processing ("MAP") technology, announced today that it has entered into a third manufacturing agreement with a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative ingredients for the cosmetic and personal care industry (the "Customer").

"This agreement demonstrates Radient's ability to deliver superior products, on time and meeting stringent quality parameters and is further evidence of the customer's complete satisfaction with the products that have been delivered up to the present," said Denis Taschuk, President & CEO.

The Corporation and the Customer are currently planning to broaden the relationship for the manufacture of additional specialty ingredients by Radient from the Customer's extensive product portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, Radient will produce a specialized active ingredient for distribution in the Customer's international distribution network.

About Radient

Radient extracts natural compounds from a range of biological materials using microwave assisted processing ("MAP"), a patented technology platform which provides superior customer outcomes in terms of ingredient purity, yield, and cost. From its initial 20,000 square foot manufacturing plant in Edmonton, Alberta, Radient serves market leaders in industries that include pharmaceutical, food, beverage, natural health, personal care and biofuel markets. Visit for more information.

Contacts:

Radient Technologies Inc.

Denis Taschuk

Chief Executive Officer

(780) 465-1318







Radient Technologies Inc.

Mike Cabigon

Chief Operating Officer



(780) 465-1318





More information:

http://www.radientinc.com/



