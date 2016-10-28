Seismic and Celent Present "All Hands on Deck: Technology's Role in the Scramble to Comply with the DOL Fiduciary Rule"

Featuring Celent senior analyst Will Trout and Seismic VP and GM of financial services Craig Dunham, webinar will detail the technologies and processes helping firms adapt to the DOL Rule

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- , the leading enterprise-grade sales enablement solution, today announced that they are hosting "," a joint webinar with research and advisor firm Celent. Taking place on Monday, November 14 at 1:00pm ET, the webinar will be co-hosted by Celent senior analyst Will Trout and Seismic VP an GM of financial services Craig Dunham.

The DOL Fiduciary Rule intends to protect retirement savers and investors from advisors' backdoor payments and hidden fees by expanding the definition of "fiduciary" under the ERISA. Approved in early April, the new rule has had a major impact on the financial services landscape, with many wealth management firms beginning to alter how they guide advisors and what products they offer.

"All Hands on Deck" will detail this current regulatory environment as it pertains to wealth management and the resulting operational and financial challenges facing firms. Trout and Dunham will provide an overview of the solutions that some firms have begun to put in place to mitigate these challenges and what the future looks like in this new era of increased regulation and technology.

"While the DOL Rule presents a set of challenges to wealth management firms, for those that implement the right technologies and plan accordingly, it also presents an incredible opportunity," said Dunham. "Those that prepare in advance will be able to capitalize on a market that some competitors are leaving, and webinar attendees will be presented with the first steps they need to take to do so."

to register for "All Hands on Deck: Technology's Role in the Scramble to Comply with the DOL Fiduciary Rule."

Seismic is the leading end-to-end sales enablement solution for institutional financial services firms worldwide. Seismic's platform gives asset and wealth management firms and business banks the ability to deliver the right client content at the right time, facilitating a world-class client experience. With Seismic, marketing teams are automating the personalization of client-facing materials via Seimsic's award-winning LiveDocs® technology, which are then automatically accessed by distribution teams at any time, on any device, and always fully compliant, allowing them to spend more time developing and nurturing client relationships. Headquartered in San Diego and with 210 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its founding executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

