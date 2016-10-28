       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Appian Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks Report

(firmenpresse) - RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Appian today announced that it has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner, Inc. in the new 2016 "Magic Quadrant for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks? report (Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for BPM-Platform-Based Case Management Frameworks? by Rob Dunie and Janelle Hill, 10/24/16). The report evaluated 13 software providers. Appian was also positioned as a Leader in Gartner's August 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites" report.

Case Management Frameworks (CMFs) built on a BPM platform provide a hybrid, alternative approach to COTS applications and homegrown, custom-built code development to meet case management solution needs. According to the report, "BPM-platform-based case management frameworks are configurable "apps" designed to help application leaders accelerate the delivery of unique and flexible case management solutions."

Appian and its global partner ecosystem provide a broad range of CMFs to accelerate time-to-value for Case Management solution implementation. Horizontal Appian CMFs cover all of the categories of Case Management defined by Gartner (Service Requests, Incident Management, Investigations and Process-to-Decision), as well as specific use cases including Employee Onboarding and Personal Administration, HR Management, Expense Management, Sales & Distribution Management, Project Management and more. Appian CMFs for vertical industries cover specific use-cases across Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. All of these pre-built solution accelerators are available via the public Appian AppMarket ().

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that makes it easy for organizations to move fast and revolutionize the customer experience. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach radically accelerates the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud. The world's most innovative organizations use Appian to transform their business operations, drive growth and master global risk and compliance. For more information, visit .

Ben Farrell


VP, Corporate Communications
+1 703-442-1067



Date: 10/28/2016
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Appian Corporation
Stadt: RESTON, VA


0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z