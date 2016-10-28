Europoles Kromiss - new corporate movie

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Lakeside Minerals Inc. (NEX: LAK.H), (the "Company" or "Lakeside") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a private placement.The Company will undertake a financing, (the & ...
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SJL), a carbon science company engaged in the exploration of natural graphite properties and related carbon produc ...
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Finore Mining Inc. ("Finore" or the "Company") (CSE: FIN) (CSE: FIN.CN) (OTC PINK: FNREF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter agreement dated October 27, 2016 ...
CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has released the assays for the remainder of hole CB-16-03, a ...