Banca IFIS buys 100 million Euro worth of distressed assets on the banking market

Mestre (Venice), 28 October 2016 - Banca IFIS announces it has purchased an

unsecured non-performing loans portfolio on the domestic banking market for a

The portfolio, containing over 7.200 positions, was sold to Banca IFIS by a

leading Italian banking institute and mainly consists of current account

overdrafts (57%), mortgages (27%) and personal loans (10%).



"The deals finalized on the banking market - stated Andrea Clamer, Head of Banca

IFIS's NPL Area - demonstrate not only Banca IFIS's ability to reach important

deals, but are also proof that something is moving on the market and that

Italian banks are now taking the challenge of deteriorated assets. In this sense

- underlines Clamer - dialogue is absolutely fundamental in order to close deals

that can create value for both the seller and the buyer".

In light of the transactions carried out so far, Banca IFIS's non-performing

loans treasury portfolio amounts to over 1.3 million positions, making up a

