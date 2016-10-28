Constellation Brands to Launch New App for November 9, 2016 Institutional Investor Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
~Meeting Will Also Be Live Audio Webcasted~
VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B),
a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it is offering a new
presentation app, in addition to a live audio webcast of its institutional
investor meeting to be held in New York City on Wed., Nov. 9, 2016 at the Conrad
Hotel, located at 102 North End Avenue. The webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST
and is expected to conclude by approximately 5:00 p.m. EST.
The presentation app will be available for download on all Apple iOS and Google
Android devices on Friday, Nov. 4. The presentations, and a reconciliation of
any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial
measures, will not be available on the app until the day of the event. The app
is available through the AppStore or Google Play under the name STZ IR Day or by
search STZ Investor Day.
The live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the company's
website at www.cbrands.com by following the instructions in the "Investor"
section. Following the presentations, the audio webcast will be available on the
company's website for replay through the close of business on Tues., Feb.
28, 2017. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentations
and tables reconciling any non-GAAP measures used therein, together with
definitions of these measures and the reason management uses these measures,
will also be available on the company's website under "Investors" by selecting
"Financial History."
Presentations, scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, will be made by Rob Sands,
president and chief executive officer; David Klein, chief financial officer;
Bill Newlands, president wine and spirits division; and Paul Hetterich,
president beer division. The presentations are expected to cover the company's
strategic business activities, financial and operational performance and outlook
for the future.
For reservations to attend the event in person, please contact Laura Schroth by
Wed., Nov. 2, 2016 at (585) 678-7453 or by e-mail at laura.schroth(at)cbrands.com.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer
and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada,
Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500® company and one
of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.
Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic
imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo
Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point,
one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is
the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love,
including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West,
Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits
brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.
Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a
commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors
and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big
moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to
become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100
brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40
facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company
vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit
www.cbrands.com.
CONTACTS
Media
Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191
Amy Martin: 585-678-7141
Investor Relations
Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483
Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170
