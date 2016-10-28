Constellation Brands to Launch New App for November 9, 2016 Institutional Investor Meeting

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2016 - Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B),

a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it is offering a new

presentation app, in addition to a live audio webcast of its institutional

investor meeting to be held in New York City on Wed., Nov. 9, 2016 at the Conrad

Hotel, located at 102 North End Avenue. The webcast will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST

and is expected to conclude by approximately 5:00 p.m. EST.



The presentation app will be available for download on all Apple iOS and Google

Android devices on Friday, Nov. 4. The presentations, and a reconciliation of

any reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial

measures, will not be available on the app until the day of the event. The app

is available through the AppStore or Google Play under the name STZ IR Day or by

search STZ Investor Day.



The live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the company's

website at www.cbrands.com by following the instructions in the "Investor"

section. Following the presentations, the audio webcast will be available on the

company's website for replay through the close of business on Tues., Feb.

28, 2017. Financial and statistical information discussed in the presentations

and tables reconciling any non-GAAP measures used therein, together with

definitions of these measures and the reason management uses these measures,

will also be available on the company's website under "Investors" by selecting

"Financial History."



Presentations, scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. EST, will be made by Rob Sands,

president and chief executive officer; David Klein, chief financial officer;

Bill Newlands, president wine and spirits division; and Paul Hetterich,

president beer division. The presentations are expected to cover the company's



strategic business activities, financial and operational performance and outlook

for the future.



For reservations to attend the event in person, please contact Laura Schroth by

Wed., Nov. 2, 2016 at (585) 678-7453 or by e-mail at laura.schroth(at)cbrands.com.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B) is a leading international producer

and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada,

Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Constellation is a Fortune 500® company and one

of the top performing stocks in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index.

Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic

imported brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo

Negra and Pacifico. The company's beer portfolio also includes Ballast Point,

one of the most awarded craft brewers in the U.S. In addition, Constellation is

the world's leader in premium wine, selling great brands that people love,

including Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West,

Franciscan Estate, Ruffino and Jackson-Triggs. The company's premium spirits

brands include SVEDKA Vodka and Casa Noble Tequila.



Based in Victor, N.Y., the company believes that industry leadership involves a

commitment to brand building, our trade partners, the environment, our investors

and to consumers around the world who choose our products when celebrating big

moments or enjoying quiet ones. Founded in 1945, Constellation has grown to

become a significant player in the beverage alcohol industry with more than 100

brands in its portfolio, sales in approximately 100 countries, about 40

facilities and approximately 9,000 talented employees. We express our company

vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, visit

www.cbrands.com.



CONTACTS

Media

Cheryl Gossin: 585-678-7191

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141

Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170







