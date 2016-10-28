Pöyry PLC: Pöyry ranked 4th most attractive employer in Finland in 2016 Universum Professional Survey

Pöyry has been ranked as the fourth most attractive employer in Finland amongst

Engineering and Natural Sciences professionals who took part in the 2016

Universum Survey. In the ideal employer study, Pöyry maintained its desirable

ranking for a third consecutive year.



"I am proud that Pöyry continues to be rated as a top employer," says Martin à

Porta, President and CEO of Pöyry PLC. "We are working together to build a

stimulating environment that attracts the brightest of minds and where people

get to work on interesting projects that make lasting difference to the world we

live in."



"Our people are our strongest asset," he continues. "By encouraging them to

think as 'intrapreneurs' we can work together to put the client first, bringing

new ideas and smart solutions that create distinct value."



You can learn more about what it's like to work in Pöyry through the eyes of our

people who share their own Pöyry stories.



'My Pöyry Stories' are available on Pöyry's Careers website at

www.poyry.com/careers/my-poyry-story. The stories are also visible in Pöyry's

social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Additional information:



Anja McAlister

Head of Transformation and Strategy, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +41 76 356 2465



Rebecca Bleasdale

Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC

Tel: +44 7969 981163



Did you know? At Pöyry we speak over 50 different languages.



About Pöyry



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,

underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,



chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



www.poyry.com









