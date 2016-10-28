(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Pöyry has been ranked as the fourth most attractive employer in Finland amongst
Engineering and Natural Sciences professionals who took part in the 2016
Universum Survey. In the ideal employer study, Pöyry maintained its desirable
ranking for a third consecutive year.
"I am proud that Pöyry continues to be rated as a top employer," says Martin à
Porta, President and CEO of Pöyry PLC. "We are working together to build a
stimulating environment that attracts the brightest of minds and where people
get to work on interesting projects that make lasting difference to the world we
live in."
"Our people are our strongest asset," he continues. "By encouraging them to
think as 'intrapreneurs' we can work together to put the client first, bringing
new ideas and smart solutions that create distinct value."
You can learn more about what it's like to work in Pöyry through the eyes of our
people who share their own Pöyry stories.
'My Pöyry Stories' are available on Pöyry's Careers website at
www.poyry.com/careers/my-poyry-story. The stories are also visible in Pöyry's
social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Additional information:
Anja McAlister
Head of Transformation and Strategy, Pöyry PLC
Tel: +41 76 356 2465
Rebecca Bleasdale
Head of Communications, Pöyry PLC
Tel: +44 7969 981163
Did you know? At Pöyry we speak over 50 different languages.
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
www.poyry.com
