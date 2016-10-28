       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
NNIT A/S: 12/2016 Major shareholder announcement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces
that on October 28, 2016 it has received the following notification pursuant to
Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act regarding Chr. Augustinus
Fabrikker Akts., company registration 21 41 19 14 holding of shares in NNIT.

On October 28, 2016 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. has notified NNIT of its
holding of 2,504,814 shares in NNIT of a nominal value of DKK 10 each,
corresponding to 10.0% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT.

Enquiries
Investor contacts:
Jesper Wagener, Head of Investor Relations: +45 3075 5392, jvwa(at)nnit.com

Media contacts:
Rikke Dalager, Head of Communications: +45 3077 8080, rida(at)nnit.com

About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies.
NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers,
primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to
customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of
September 30, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com.





Major shareholder announcement :
http://hugin.info/163771/R/2052599/768233.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.nnit.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/28/2016 - 15:30
Language: English
