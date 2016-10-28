Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX: ITP)
DATE: Friday, November 11 2016
TIME: 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
DIAL-IN #: 877-223-4471 (USA & Canada)
DIAL-IN# 647-788-4922 (International)
CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE SIMULTANEOUSLY BROADCAST ON OUR WEBSITE:
(Go to "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Conference Call Notice" and click on "Marketwired" icon for live Web Cast)
AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE THIRD QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.
DIGITIZED REPLAY
DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
DIAL-IN #: 416-621-4642 (International)
ACCESS CODE: 6371981
SCHEDULE: November 11 (at) 1h00 p.m. ending December 11 (at) 11:59 p.m. E.T.
THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS, NOVEMBER 11, THROUGH MARKETWIRED.
Contacts:
Pierre Boucher
MaisonBrison
514-731-0000
More information:
http://www.intertapepolymer.com
