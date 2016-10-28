       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Third Quarter 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX: ITP)

DATE: Friday, November 11 2016

TIME: 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)

DIAL-IN #: 877-223-4471 (USA & Canada)

DIAL-IN# 647-788-4922 (International)

CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE SIMULTANEOUSLY BROADCAST ON OUR WEBSITE:

(Go to "Investor Relations", "Events and Presentations", "Conference Call Notice" and click on "Marketwired" icon for live Web Cast)

AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE THIRD QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.

DIGITIZED REPLAY

DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)

DIAL-IN #: 416-621-4642 (International)

ACCESS CODE: 6371981

SCHEDULE: November 11 (at) 1h00 p.m. ending December 11 (at) 11:59 p.m. E.T.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKET OPENS, NOVEMBER 11, THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Contacts:
Pierre Boucher
MaisonBrison
514-731-0000



More information:
http://www.intertapepolymer.com



published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/28/2016 - 14:05
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA


