Media Advisory: IIBA President and CEO available to speak to new research on the changing business realities and what the business analysis community can do to increase its role and reach

(firmenpresse) - WHITBY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 --  (IIBA®) President and CEO Stephen Ashworth is available to address findings from a new research study completed by KPMG commissioned by IIBA. The study will be available to media and Mr. Ashworth is available for one-on-one media interviews ahead of the BBC () Conference, the official conference of IIBA, where the research will be officially unveiled.

The research speaks to how both the global business environment as well as the business analysis profession is changing and how the next three years will be pivotal in this shift.

A spokesperson can speak to:

These and other research findings will be further explored at a global webinar, which all IIBA members, non-members and media are invited to attend on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 1p.m. EDT.

About International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA®)

International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) is a professional association dedicated to helping the business analysis community create better business outcomes. Through a global network, IIBA connects more than 29,000 Members and more than 300 Corporate Members and 120 Chapters. As the voice of the business analysis community, IIBA supports the recognition of the profession and discipline and works to maintain the global standard for the practices and certification.

