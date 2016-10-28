Major Enhancements Coming to Gaithersburg Hotel's Event Space

Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center Announces Ballroom Renovation and Fall Meeting Discounts

(firmenpresse) - GAITHERSBURG, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Natural style and modern comfort mix seamlessly in the upcoming renovation of Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center's largest event space, bringing sophisticated décor and smart design to meetings and social events in Montgomery County, Maryland.

By early 2017, the Gaithersburg Marriott will offer more than 6,500 sq. ft. of newly updated function space for gala weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, conferences, board meetings and other events. In the meantime, planners can take advantage of special discounts and complimentary upgrades for end-of-year gatherings.

Inspired by the natural setting of Gaithersburg Marriott and the community that surrounds it, this renovation continues the highly regarded design concept established when the hotel introduced the Lakeside Ballroom, The Bench kitchen and bar, and Marriott Hotels Greatroom in 2013.

"Our earlier renovation concept was so well-received by guests that we're excited to expand the same character and charm to additional event space," says Sara Moore, general manager, Gaithersburg Marriott. "Our guests are vocal about what they like, and we strive to give them everything they need to create successful events."

Designers from Georgia-based designONE studio envision a rich palette of neutral tones and earthy shapes and textures for the new carpet, wall covering and furnishings in the 5,940 sq.-ft. Washingtonian Ballroom, pre-function space, Rio Meeting Room and public areas. The newly renovated areas will sparkle with sconces and other sleek, contemporary lighting. A diverse collection of artwork has been commissioned to reflect Maryland's native beauty.

While the Washingtonian Ballroom is under renovation, holiday party planners have an attractive offer to gather in the 2,700 sq.-ft. Lakeside Ballroom, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views of the lake. The promotion is available for most newly booked events that are held by Jan. 5, 2017.

Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center is located at 9751 Washingtonian Boulevard in the popular RIO Washingtonian Center shopping, entertainment and fine dining complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. With a new Marriott Hotels Greatroom, , and , Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center offers an attractive location for meetings and events that's close to the culture and excitement of the nation's capital, wineries and other local diversions. To book your next business or social event in Gaithersburg, please visit . Follow Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center on or .

