(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today hosts the fifth of six in-person discussions taking place across the country with representatives from a variety of sectors and members of the general public. This discussion is taking place as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Renowned for its vitality and creativity in digital technologies, Montreal aims to become a leader among the world's smart digital cities by 2017. Numerous cutting-edge businesses call the Quartier de l'Innovation home and demonstrate Montrealers' expertise in artistic and digital content creation.

Rapidly changing technological advances are affecting how Canadians produce and consume cultural content; as a result, the cultural sector is facing new challenges and opportunities. These consultations will help the Government of Canada determine the best ways to assist the cultural sector in navigating these changes and seizing opportunities to contribute to the country's economic growth and innovation.

These in-person events will contribute to the success of the consultations by making it possible to gather valuable input from a variety of voices in the arts and culture scene.

In order to involve as many Canadians as possible and hear their views on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, we are offering them the opportunity to follow and contribute to this Montreal in-person event through . Canadians are also invited to participate in the last Facebook Live event, which will be held on , during the last in-person discussions, in Edmonton.

In addition to being invited to the in-person and Facebook Live events, all Canadians are welcome to join the conversation and take part in the discussions at any time through the and social media using the hashtag #DigiCanCon. They also have the opportunity to lead in-person discussions in their communities using the available online.

A performance by author-composer-performer Karim Ouellet, as part of the introduction to the event, will inspire participants in their dialogue on the wealth and diversity of Canadian content in the digital world.

Quotes

"Montreal, home of many successful and world-renowned artists, creators and cultural businesses, is a great place to continue our conversation. I know that these discussions will allow our Government to better understand the needs and expectations regarding Canadian content creation, discovery and promotion in this new environment in which we live. I hope that, in addition to the participants attending the in-person event today, Canadians across the country will join us and contribute through the Facebook Live event. Together, let's be innovative and find new ways to create and promote quality Canadian content that stands out."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Date: 10/28/2016

