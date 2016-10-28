Appointments at SCOR

28 October 2016 - N° 27



Appointments at SCOR





SCOR announces two appointments within the central Group Finance functions:



Ian Kelly is appointed Head of Investor Relations with effect from November

1, 2016. Reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer, he will

continue to oversee the Group Financial Planning & Analysis and Group Cost

Control and Budgeting departments. Ian will be based in London.



Bertrand Bougon is appointed Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance

Director, reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer. Bertrand

will be based in Paris. We would like to thank Bertrand for his leadership of

the Investor Relations team over the past two years.





Biographies



Ian Kelly, 49, is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified

Accountants. Having begun his career with Prudential, he subsequently joined the

Gerling Group (later Revios UK) in London working for its life reinsurance

operations. Following the acquisition of the Revios Group by SCOR, Ian became

CFO of the UK operations before taking up the role of Head of Group Financial

Consolidation, and then of Head of Group Financial Planning and Analysis.



Bertrand Bougon, 44, is an actuary and a graduate of the Euro Institut

d'Actuariat and the London Business School. He started his career with Rhodia

Assurances, a Winterthur Group company, where he was Planning & Controlling

Manager. He joined SCOR in 2005 as Group Management Controller. In 2008, he

became Rating Agencies Director, a function that was subsequently extended to

capital management. He was promoted to Deputy Head of Cash and Capital



Management in May 2013, and Head of Investor Relations & Rating Agencies in

October 2014.







Contact details



Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Group Head of Communications

+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43

mbouchon(at)scor.com





Bertrand Bougon

Head of Investor Relations

& Rating Agencies

+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68

bbougon(at)scor.com



