(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
28 October 2016 - N° 27
Appointments at SCOR
SCOR announces two appointments within the central Group Finance functions:
Ian Kelly is appointed Head of Investor Relations with effect from November
1, 2016. Reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer, he will
continue to oversee the Group Financial Planning & Analysis and Group Cost
Control and Budgeting departments. Ian will be based in London.
Bertrand Bougon is appointed Head of Group Ratings & Capital and SCOR SE Finance
Director, reporting to Mark Kociancic, Group Chief Financial Officer. Bertrand
will be based in Paris. We would like to thank Bertrand for his leadership of
the Investor Relations team over the past two years.
*
* *
Biographies
Ian Kelly, 49, is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified
Accountants. Having begun his career with Prudential, he subsequently joined the
Gerling Group (later Revios UK) in London working for its life reinsurance
operations. Following the acquisition of the Revios Group by SCOR, Ian became
CFO of the UK operations before taking up the role of Head of Group Financial
Consolidation, and then of Head of Group Financial Planning and Analysis.
Bertrand Bougon, 44, is an actuary and a graduate of the Euro Institut
d'Actuariat and the London Business School. He started his career with Rhodia
Assurances, a Winterthur Group company, where he was Planning & Controlling
Manager. He joined SCOR in 2005 as Group Management Controller. In 2008, he
became Rating Agencies Director, a function that was subsequently extended to
capital management. He was promoted to Deputy Head of Cash and Capital
Management in May 2013, and Head of Investor Relations & Rating Agencies in
October 2014.
*
* *
Contact details
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43
mbouchon(at)scor.com
Bertrand Bougon
Head of Investor Relations
& Rating Agencies
+33 (0)1 58 44 71 68
bbougon(at)scor.com
http://www.scor.com/
SCOR photo gallery
Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE
Forward-looking statements
SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)
Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking
statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding
to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include
"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are
predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on
certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to
a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically
identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",
"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may
increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or
conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and
"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by
their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from
any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other
hand.
Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number
D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's
website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain
important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the
SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and
disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to
significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in
interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes
in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial
strength or other ratings.
The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and
interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial
information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim
period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".The Group's financial
information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and
approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a
set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim
Financial Reporting".
SCOR Press Release:
http://hugin.info/143549/R/2052661/768274.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.scor.com/en.html
Date: 10/28/2016 - 17:43
Language: English
News-ID 503582
Character count: 6161
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SCOR
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 65
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.159
|Registriert Heute:
|20
|Registriert Gestern:
|13
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|190
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.